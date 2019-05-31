Mac DeMarco Announces Huge Autumn Shows

Mac DeMarco is set to play a string of massive UK headline shows this November.

The songwriter's new album 'Here Comes The Cowboy' is out now, a pensive, introspective move from the indie artist.

Set to host an all-day event at Margate's historic Dreamland venue, the June 29th event features supporting performances from Aldous Harding, Thurston Moore, Girl Ray and more.

Also due to hit Glastonbury, Mac DeMarco will play a full UK tour this November, including shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Liverpool.

Playing London's enormous Alexandra Palace on November 21st, tickets go on general sale from Friday - June 7th - at 10am.

Catch Mac DeMarco at the following shows:

November

21 London Alexandra Palace

23 Manchester O2 Apollo

24 Glasgow O2 Academy

27 Birmingham O2 Academy

28 Liverpool Bramley Moore Dock Warehouse

Photo Credit: Coley Brown

