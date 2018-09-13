Mabel Confirms Brixton Academy Show

Mabel has confirmed plans for a headline show at London's Brixton Academy.

The pop riser has enjoyed a storming summer, culminating in impeccable new single 'One Shot'.

A tropical pop bouncer, 'One Shot' pits impeccable production against Mabel's divine vocal. She explains:

"After ‘Finders Keepers’ and ‘Fine Line’ I wanted to make another up-tempo, playful track that people could dance to. ‘One Shot’ is about playing hard to get and knowing what you want. I do believe that when it comes to relationships that you have to set the bar high and know your worth so that you never settle, and that’s what ‘One Shot’ is about."

The full video is online now, with Mabel sharing plans for a full headline tour at the end of the year - opening with back to back nights in Dublin, she returns to London to headline Brixton Academy.

Tune in now.

Catch Mabel at the following shows:

November

28 Dublin Academy

29 Dublin Academy

30 Glasgow The Garage

December

2 Newcastle University

4 Leeds University Stylus

5 Manchester O2 Ritz

6 Birmingham The Institute - Temple

8 Cardiff University (Great Hall)

10 Bristol O2 Academy

11 Bournemouth O2 Academy

12 London O2 Academy Brixton

For tickets to the latest Mabel shows click HERE.

