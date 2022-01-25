Måneskin Postpone European Tour Due To COVID

Italian rock outfit Måneskin have been forced to postpone their upcoming European tour.

The spread of the omicron variant has been highlighted as a key concern, with Måneskin now seeking to re-schedule the dates.

As a result, this pushes back the Eurovision winners' Italian arena tour, although some outdoor shows are able to go ahead.

Sadly, Måneskin's show at London's O2 Brixton Academy on February 6th will now be re-scheduled - tickets will remain valid for the new date, however.

Måneskin comments...

“Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole tour because of the covid situation. We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues and all that kind of stuff.”

“We cannot guarantee all the gigs because every country has its own rules, and we have to stick to that, of course, because we have to do our gigs in total safety for everyone. We are really, really sorry and we hope to have the chance to tell you the new dates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and support, we are all together in this situation so we just have to hold on, but we will come back, we swear, and it’s going to be even better. Okay guys, we love you!”

Disappointing news for fans - re-visit Måneskin's SNL performance below.

- - -