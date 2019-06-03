Loyle Carner Announces Extensive UK Tour

Loyle Carner has announced a full Autumn tour, including an Alexandra Palace date.

The rapper's new album 'Not Waving, But Drowning' was a subtle return, featuring contributions from Tom Misch and Jordan Rakei.

Jorja Smith guested on the record, and was spotted onstage with Loyle Carner at Lisbon's NOS Alive festival last night (July 11th).

Fresh from this, Loyle has announced an extensive UK tour, kicking off in Glasgow on October 30th.

Hitting Leeds, Liverpool, and Cardiff, it includes a huge headline show at London's Alexandra Palace on November 15th.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday - July 17th - at 10am.

Catch Loyle Carner at the following shows:

October

29 Dublin Vicar Street

30 Glasgow SW63

31 Newcastle O2 Academy

November

2 Leeds O2 Academy

3 Liverpool O2 Academy

5 Cardiff Y Plas

6 Manchester Academy

8 Brighton Dome

9 Birmingham The O2 Institute

11 Cambridge The Corn Exchange

12 Nottingham Rock City

13 Exeter The Great Hall

15 London Alexandra Palace

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

