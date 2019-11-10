Lovebox 2020: Full Line Up Revealed

Lovebox has revealed its full line up for 2020.

The festival returns to its West London site this summer, preparing an all-star line up for the three day weekender.

The full line up has been confirmed, with the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Disclosure, and FKA twigs topping the bill.

Jme will bring his 'Grime MC' project to Gunnersbury Park, with Lovebox also set to welcome Jorja Smith and Little Simz.

Hot Chip will play, while other additions include Swedish pop heroine Robyn, Kaytranada, Tierra Whack, Fatboy Slim, Easy Life, and Mabel.

Charli XCX is due to perform at Lovebox, while the West London event will also welcome Mabel, Peggy Gou, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Tickets are on sale now.

Lovebox 2020 runs between June 12th - 14th.

