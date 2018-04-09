Louis Berry + Fatherson For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios 27th September

Clash Live returns to Metropolis Studios this month on top form for our monthly sojourn, with two of the finest guitar acts in the country at this moment to whet your whistle.

As ever entry is free.

There are plenty of reasons to fall for Louis Berry.

His live show for one - a biting, precocious display of blossoming energy, a talent coming rapidly into focus. Then there's his songwriting, his studio work, the sheer charisma of those biting deliveries...

Blues-tinged vocals and punk-edged music, '25 Reasons' found Louis Berry making demands both of himself and the audience. New material 'Stumbling' raised the bar again, drawing the ear of Liam Gallager.

Two arena shows later - having supported Liam Gallagher and cut his teeth in the arena alongside Richard Ashcroft - Louis joins Clash Live on fine form. Spirited and ready to do some damage.

Check out the video for 'Stumbling' released earlier this year below.

With our appetite for new music not fully sated, we have also lined up Scotland's Fatherson.

Having sketched out their return with potent new song 'Making Waves'.

The band are a potent live force, with their last UK run including sold out dates at London's Scala and Glasgow's legendary Barrowlands.

New album 'Sum Of All Your Parts' arrives on September 14th, with lead single 'Making Waves' causing a stir online.

A poised, anthemic return, the band's Ross Leighton (guitar/vocals) says the song “defined how the album would sound” as well as being a “heart on your sleeve slacker tune with a tonne of groove.”

The video is worth a watch, too; setting their crunching indie rock to an intricate dance routine, it's a curious juxtaposition.

Tune in now.

---

