Lost Village 2020 Grabs Bombay Bicycle Club, Four Tet, Bonobo

Bombay Bicycle Club, Four Tet and Bonobo will play Lost Village this summer.

The weekend long event is held in Norton Disney, Lincolnshire, and it always manages to ball a stellar line up.

2020 looks particularly enticing, with returning indie heroes Bombay Bicycle Club set to play Lost Village.

Typically diverse, the first announcement moves from psych-pop to house and techno, matching Django Django and The Big Moon against Floating Points, Four Tet, and Jayda G.

Bonobo will play Lost Village, with other confirmed artists including Kojey Radical, Dixon, and Honey Dijon.

The next batch of tickets goes on sale from 10am on January 31st.

Lost Village runs between August 27th - 30th.

