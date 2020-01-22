London's Naked City Festival Returns

London's Naked City is set to return this summer.

The festival launched in 2019, offering a superb one day selection of underground sounds, ranging from jazz and hip-hop through to left field house and adventurous techno.

Taking hold of Beckenham Place Park in South London on July 25th, Naked City returns in 2020 with an expanded line up.

The all-day event will grab stellar performances from sax colossus Nubya Garcia, jazz composer Joe Armon Jones, afrobeat legend Tony Allen, and club culture hero Moodymann.

Elsewhere, you can catch Romare, Dengue Dengue Dengue, KOKOKO!, Hollie Cook, and many more.

Tickets go on sale from January 31st, with a £1 green contribution being added to each ticket to help tackle carbon dioxide emissions and restoring native forests around the world.

Naked City line up:

Awesome Tapes From Africa

Calibre

Dengue Dengue Dengue

Hailu Mergia

Hollie Cook

Hunee

Joe Armon Jones

KOKOKO!

Krankbrother

LTJ Bukem

R.A.P. Ferreira (fka Milo)

Moodymann

Nubya Garcia

Puma Blue

Romare

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Shygirl

Tertia May

Tony Allen and Jeff Mills

Zilo

