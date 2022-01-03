London's KOKO Confirms Relaunch Season

London's KOKO is set to relaunch with a slew of huge names.

The North London venue is a historic landmark, but it was gutted by fire and remained closed for some time.

Under new ownership, Clash was granted a tour of KOKO earlier this year, one that revealed an extraordinary £70 million renovation.

Matching the original Victorian building against a flurry of new features - including exciting venue-within-a-venue options for live performance - KOKO also aims to live-stream performances to fans across the globe.

Re-opening with a sold out three night residency from Lianne La Havas, other new names for KOKO include Portico Quartet, the return of Gilles Peterson's Worldwide Awards, Honey Dijon, Kim Gordon, Knucks, and Jorja Smith.

KOKO Electronic brings club culture to this landmark venue, and names for this strand range from 2ManyDJs and Croydon producer Skream through to the mighty India Jordan and house kingpin Kerri Chandler.

Pivoting between modern icons and fresh talent, this new-look KOKO is a bold injection of energy into London's cultural landscape.