London venue Printworks returns to action this Autumn with a full calendar of events.

The South London complex was pushed to the brink by COVID, but managed to somehow find a path through to the other side.

Printworks re-opens on September 17th - 19th, with its new concept event Redacted offering line up details on the day, while enforcing a strict ‘no phones on the dancefloor’ policy.

Looking ahead, the full Autumn / Winter catalogue is packed, including Squid on September 23rd, while Jon Hopkins tops a Soundcrash takeover on October 1st.

Green Velvet Presents La La land takes place on October 9th, while Claptone Presents: The Masquerade occupies Printworks on October 22nd.

Planet Sink The Pink is unmissable on November 12th, matching MNEK against Jodie Harsh (and more), while Sub Focus touches down on November 26th.

Sleaford Mods will play the South London venue on December 3rd, with the Bugged Out takeover on December 12th matching The Chemical Brothers (DJ set) against Erol Alkan and UK legend Justin Robertson.

The latest date to be added is Richie Hawtin on December 18th, with Christmas and New Year to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Printworks new Autumn / Winter schedule runs between September 17th - January 1st.

