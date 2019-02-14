Lizzo Announces Massive November Tour

Lizzo has confirmed plans for a huge UK tour this November.

Part of a wider European jaunt, the freshly announced dates follow on from her standout spot at this summer's Glastonbury festival.

The European dates open in Paris, before Lizzo hits London's Brixton Academy on November 6th.

Lizzo will play Glasgow, then hop over to Dublin, before playing Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on November 11th.

Tickets go on sale shortly.

Catch Lizzo at the following shows:

November

4 Paris, France Salle Pleyel

6 London O2 Academy Brixton

8 Glasgow O2 Academy

10 Dublin Olympia Theatre

11 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 Cologne, Germany Palladium

14 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

18 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

19 Copenhagen, Denmark Store Vega

Photo Credit: Bella Howard

Related: Out Here Making News - Lizzo Interviewed

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.