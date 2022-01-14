LIVENow Present ONEUS Virtual Concert

Entering the New Year on a high, LIVENow will be launching a monthly virtual K-Pop concert series this month.

Showcasing the best of K-Pop, LIVENow will reunite fans on January 29th with a highly anticipated performance from ONEUS.

The band have propelled themselves globally, selling 130k copies of their latest album, 'Blood Moon,' merely within 3 days of its release.

Across the 7 tracks, ONEUS weave through fiery rap verses and catchy hooks, over a fusion of trap, r&b and synth-heavy grooves.

Stand-out single 'LUNA' is electrifying to its core, incorporating more traditional elements with a forward-thinking sound that invites for bold choreographies and larger-than-life visuals

It is of no surprise that the genre-bending project landed itself at #5 on the United World Chart, as well as #2 on the Gaon Album Chart, serving as another milestone in ONEUS' career that first kicked off back in 2018.

LIVENow are at the forefront of live and on-demand content, offering a range of packages that transcend the average virtual experience.

From virtual meet and greets to behind-the-scenes footage, fans can truly immerse themselves within the world of ONEUS and the thriving K-Pop scene in coming months.