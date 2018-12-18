Live Report: Wireless 2019

A weekend filled with neon colours, a homecoming performance and literal wig-snatching, Wireless Festival was on the verge of a lucid dream. Announcements reigned in during the week of that some acts had been added and some cancelled, notably A$AP Rocky who is currently detained in Sweden.

It got to a point where if you arrived on the day and your favourite act was still scheduled to perform, the odds were in your favour. Friday started off quite late with performances beginning at 3:30pm with B Young taking to the Pepsi Max Stage and Bugzy Malone taking to the main stage.

Throughout the day it seemed as if the sound was an issue as numerous attendees claimed they had to be closer to the stage to hear properly. This proved to also be an issue with NSG’s performance. With their hits ‘Options’ and ‘OT Bop’ still in the charts, they drew in a crowd larger than expected and so the audience just had to assume they were singing the right part of the song.

Running back to the main stage, Tory Lanez was crowd surfing whilst Migos were all dappered up during their sets respectively. Perfect activities for 24 degrees weather right?

After speculations and cancellations of other festivals and shows, Cardi B actually made it to Wireless. Opening her set with ‘Get Up 10’ this performance was a joyous return after cancelling last year due to the birth of her daughter Kulture. Performing her chart topping features as well as deep cuts from ‘Invasion of Privacy’, she enlisted special guest Lil Nas X to perform the now diamond hit ‘Old Town Road’ and their new song ‘Rodeo’.

Ending the first night by snatching off her own wig and throwing it into the crowd, Cardi’s performance was the most memorable of the whole night.

Day Two and the proceedings started earlier. Viral sensation Deno opened up the festival at 1:30pm at the Pepsi Max Stage where later there was also a tribute to the late rapper Cadet. The stage was filled with his family and friends including Krept and Konan replaying his greatest hits and honouring the memory of their fellow artist.

With a lot of artists’ set times colliding, Clash was inadvertently running back and forth between stages frantically. The one that really broke our spirit was the clash between Unknown T and Young Thug. How could we abandon our homegrown talent but how could we also miss being a part of the Slime crew? Of course the only reasonable action was to zig zag between stages where we caught a glimpse of ‘Homerton B’ as well as ‘Best Friend’.

With Lil Uzi Vert pulling out, it was announced there would be a special guest on the main stage and who else but Skepta would be the righteous person to fit that slot. Performing bangers from his new album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, he drove the crowd into a frenzy bringing out special guests such as Lancey Foux and Nafe Smallz.

The highlight of Saturday was definitely Future’s appreciation for UK music. He had acts such as MoStack, D Block Europe, NSG and Krept and Konan grace the stage with him showing that the US scene appreciates us as much as we do them.

Closing the night, we were taken to Astroworld by Travis Scott where a giant teddy bear was the sole focus of his stage production. Commencing rage sessions with tracks like ‘Mamacita’, ‘Antidote’ and ‘Stargazing’, this was truly a rollercoaster Clash did not want to get off of. Paired with heavy rainfall and inviting Sheck Wes perform the hit ‘Mo Bamba’, Travis created a storm you would’ve loved to have been caught in.

The final day of Wireless started off shaky and didn’t stop there. Early in the day, Polo G pulled out of his performance due to his newborn son which led to Aitch filling his spot. Sound was once again an issue during Lil Yachty and Ski Mask The Slump God’s sets, but that didn’t stop the ongoing mosh pits and flying drinks.

Denzel Curry took to the Pepsi Max Stage in a wheelchair as he had previously injured his foot in Dublin. Donning a very impressive safety boot, he happily hopped across the stage to make sure the crowd got what they came for. Later on in the day, D Block Europe’s set was brought to a standstill as there were so many people that it became a safety issue.

The area filled up so much that two attendees decided to climb a tree to get a better view and security had to restrict others from going to that area. Talk about your rockstar lifestyle. To those that missed the set, they had another chance as Lil Baby brought the duo out on stage during his performance.

As the crowd started scrambling for a good spot, you automatically knew what time it was. The Bouff Daddy himself was about to take the stage. His first festival performance since being released from jail was a monumental occasion.

With piercing screams, this was the homecoming J Hus deserved. His own set, rather than a quick appearance at a Drake concert. Smash hits such as ‘Spirit’ and ‘Plottin’ echoed throughout Finsbury Park as Hussla made it clear he has returned and is here to stay.

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

