Live Report: The Killers - Emirates Stadium, London

Big spaces require big performances – and most importantly, big songs. The stadium show isn’t for everything; many an ego has collapsed in on itself when confronted by 60,000 expectant fans, which most – we’d wager, nearly all – songs simply don’t work in those wide open spaces.

The stadium, however, is a space The Killers were born to occupy. There’s always been a Las Vegas flamboyance to their sound, and it’s something they played up to, and leaned into over time – 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’ was racked with bombast and ambition, with its Springsteen-esque landscapes shot through with rhythmic machines that blast out into infinity. Denied the chance to fully tour that album, the band responded with the more intricate song cycle ‘Pressure Machine’, and its Steinbeck influenced tales of small town life.

Both aspects are channelled tonight, with a triumphant performance that ripples from Row A to Row Z, connecting everyone with The Killers’ colossal stadium heft, their terrific bombast, and unruly zest for almighty bangers. Opening with an almighty ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ the band then dive into their catalogue, unleashing ‘When We Were Young’ and ‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’ on the North London crowd. Indeed, it’s a set that doesn’t shy away from their past – embracing ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ and an epic ‘Somebody Told Me’ within the first 45 minutes. - Yet the band aren’t about to surrender their new work to the glories of the past. ‘Shot At The Night’ feels bold and virile, while Brandon Flowers prowls the stage in a shiny suit and stacked Chelsea boots for ‘Miss Atomic Bomb’.

Inviting a fan from the crowd to drum on ‘For Reasons Unknown’ is a schmaltzy touch but it works, while The Killers’ commitment to entertainment also includes two covers: their now customary but never unwelcome take on Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’ and a superb, Vegas-style rendering of ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’. The latter is part of a more low-key second half, in which The Killers bring it down a bit, and let recent highlights – ‘Runaways’ or ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ – have their moment in the setting sun.

Ultimately, tough, tonight is a display of sheer, brute force. Brandon Flowers leading a surging, super-charged performance from the band, one aimed at becoming “a super-spreader event” – spreading “love, joy, and rock ‘n’ roll…”

As such, it’s a frenetic piledriver of a finale. A bold ‘Dying Breed’ moves into a wild ‘Caution’ before the band depart with a bone-shaking ‘All These Things I’ve Done’. There’s just enough time to dust themselves down and prep the fireworks before their return, guiding fans home with ‘Spaceman’ and terrific, rabbling-rousing ‘Mr Brightside’.

It's a performance that enshrines The Killers place at the top, with more than 60,000 people descending on the Emirates to catch the first of a two-night stand. Refusing to hem in their glamorous Las Vegas instincts, the group overhaul their catalogue while grappling with the epic space around them. The Kraftwerk-style intro to ‘Human’ is emblematic of this touch – presenting daring ideas in an open, egalitarian fashion, The Killers build big songs for big crowds, and craft a few important memories in the process.

Words: Robin Murray

Photo Credit: Rob Loud

