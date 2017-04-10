Live Report: Strawberries And Creem Festival 2018

Since being established, Strawberries and Creem festival has proven it’s determination to provide a setup that’s different to its counterparts. Though an overcast day which brought some slightly temperamental weather, the line-up did not fail those who had travelled to Cambridge’s humble Haggis Farm.

In true Strawberries and Creem fashion, the music artists on show ranged from older to newer, covering a number of genres ensuring everyone’s musical taste was catered to. The festival was created by a group of students. In its five years of existence, it has gone from strength to strength, and this year was no different.

Maintaining its three stages, choosing between them wasn’t always easy. But there were certainly some key highlights that made it an appealing festival amongst the choices this summer. Some of the UK’s brightest musical talent were present to add some flavour to Cambridge’s quaint settings.

In the Top Tent, Octavian performed a handful of tracks including '100 Degrees' and 'Hands'. The young rapper then finished with a crowd favourite, 'Party Here'. Over at the main stage, Kojo Funds attracted a large audience and gave them numerous bangers back to back, including 'Stallin’', 'Warning' and 'Dun Talkin’' for which Abra Cadabra joined him on stage. Funds also performed the many tracks he’s featured on such as Yung Bxne’s 'Fine Wine'.

Whilst today’s artists allowed the crowd to enjoy present day hits, the Garage Allstars set gave festival-goers are much welcome dose of nostalgia, where all bases were covered in taking us back to the heyday of the garage scene. Led by the heavyweights of the genre, DJ Luck and MC Neat, the duo performed their biggest hits including everybody’s favourite, 'A Little Bit Of Luck'.

All pages of the garage history book were covered with tracks from Ms Dynamite, T2 and So Solid Crew. The Top Tent continued to host some of the newest artists on the UK rap scene who all ensured a crazy time was in store for those in attendance. This included performances from D-Block Europe, Mowgli and a surprise set from Ambush who performed 'Jumpy' which has been clocking up views into the millions on YouTube.

Another man of the moment, Not3s later took to the main stage to perform. Admitting that performing an hour set was not easy, he had little to worry about filling it with his well-known hits such as 'Aladdin'. He was also joined on stage with NSG, for their track 'Pushing Up'. Strawberries and Creem is always full of surprises. Filling the dead space in the lineup before T-Pain, the organisers promised a few surprises.

This came in the form of giving an opportunity to some young artists who are just beginning to blow up. Famous for their song, 'London', 'AJ x Deno' gave a professional performance despite some sound difficulties. 'German' rapper EO also had a quick set straight following them. Though the temperature dropped and the sun began to set, the momentum did not. Without any real extravagance, T-Pain came on stage to humbly give the audience his hits back to back. He diminished any fatigue amongst the crowd with tracks like Kanye’s 'Good Life', and Jamie Foxx’s 'Blame It'.

Strawberries and Creem ended with an energetic set from the legendary David Rodigan MBE. Including some reggae and dancehall classics, Rodigan did not miss a beat as per usual, and helped keep spirits on a high till the close of the event. His varied set gave the audience a bit of Biggie, Beanie Man, and much more to epitomise the real levels of variety that exists in the festival. Not afraid to take risks with their lineups, Strawberries and Creem continues to provide the UK summer with a festival that is full of quality music, appreciating the present and the past.

Words: Nikita Rathod

