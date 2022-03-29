Live Report: Stormzy - O2 Arena, London

“London I’m home.”

As the words echo around a packed-out O2 Arena, all eyes are drawn to the successes of not only Stormzy, but UK rap and grime on a global scale. After two and a half years of eager ticket-holders being met with cancelled dates, re-scheduled shows, and amended tour flyers, Stormzy has finally made his return to the stage. This is a landmark achievement for the Croydon rapper, but perhaps more importantly for every teenager in 2015, downloading Stormzy freestyles to their Blackberrys on their way to school, or the more dedicated bunch who were sporting a red three-stripe Adidas tracksuit. Both top and bottoms, of course.

Distant blaring trumpets foreshadow the arrival of Big Mike, descending from above delivering punch-lines that require all the clarity of a self-solidified MC. There’s a frankness to the second bar “not top two, top one” which is striking, simply because there are no lies being told here - tonight Stormzy is embarking on a three-day stint at the world’s largest music and entertainment venue. To some extent, music fans often forget the magnitude of setting foot on this stage, which - in reality - stands as the seal of approval from mainstream success and stardom, one that is by no means handed lightly. It’s a robust entrance for the opening night, one that would unravel into Stormzy single-handedly delivering the show with just one guest appearance, establishing a diverse, self-sufficient discography. Yet perhaps the main reason for which Stormzy is able to successfully execute this kind of performance is because he’s mastered a crystalline delivery and stage presence, paired with astounding production and visuals that make for a truly engaging experience.

Across the first leg of his performance, Stormzy leans into the more hard-hitting moments off of his second studio album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ . “Energy crew!” - as he calls for his core fans to assemble, the stage flickers red and flames warn of the menacing introduction to ‘Know Me From’ - arguably Stormzy’s first breakthrough single. Racing past the crowds, the star lunges across the catwalk as fans finish every line and adlib. Even though the track exploded back in 2015, this re-visit identifies how Stormzy has remained relatively consistent in his self-expression, affirming “Talk about me you better hashtag merky’” - this now refers to his own imprint and label. By performing the older grime cuts, there’s a bite back at the relentless criticism of having ‘sold-out’ or become too commercial which, might I add, usually suggests you’ve truly broken into new territory in your career.

Settling into the evening, the show takes a new direction into the slower, more vulnerable moments that invite for an eight-piece band to join the stage. On tracks like ‘Crown’, Stormzy steps outside of his comfort zone, into vocals that reveal the pressures that have come with his success and being assigned the duties of a ‘role model.’ Raising his arm into the air, a dazzling lit crown hovers over the stage as the feel-good ‘Superheroes’ speaks to the Black British youth, offering inspiration and ambition. “My young Black queens, don't quit now, You're the only ones that got us.”

The warmth and honesty of the stand-out ‘100 Bags’ sees an attentive crowd, where Stormzy dedicates the track to his mother and turns to story-telling. With images of the two flashing across the screens, there is a unique feel to the performance which captures the rapper at his most raw and introspective.

As the night draws to a close, Stormzy picks up the pace with ‘Wiley Flow’, flexing his rapid-fire flows that pass the torch to mammoth collaboration ‘Clash.’ Dave emerges from the embers of the stage to bring together the best of UK rap, all under one roof. Following the excitement and adrenaline, a member of the public lands a bucket hat into the grasp of Stormzy, who throws on his signature heart-shaped sunglasses to perform legendary freestyle ‘Shut Up’, serving as another moment of celebration.

When asking the production team to turn up the lights to properly take in his surroundings, one gets the sense that this immediate memory will stay with the rap icon for the rest of his life. This tour will close the chapter of his sophomore album, now accelerating towards new material which indeed feels long overdue, yet will no doubt go on to break the charts once again. Instead of stepping off the stage, leaving keen attendees lingering for the chance of one more track, Stormzy steps into the crowd, immersing himself into the final seconds of the night.

“To know that two and a half years later, to come back and see that you guys are still in the building with me…”

Words: Ana Lamond

