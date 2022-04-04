Live Report: Stereophonics - O2 Arena, London

Not many rock bands in the mainstream can match the track record of Stereophonics. Counting almost three decades in music, the band keep producing the goods, in the studio, as much as on tour.

Evidently, a Friday night of bold arena rock in the Welsh rockers’ company is a good offer, enough to please the crowd in the colossal space. There’s plenty of reaction, as hands are waved in the air, phones are placed on torch mode, and choruses are belted out.

With a setlist primarily structured around ‘Oochya’, ‘Keep the Village Alive’, ‘Just Enough Education to Perform’, and ‘Performance and Cocktails’, more than enough scope is provided to go the extra mile. Stereophonics are game, and they are determined to give the audience an evening of entertainment.

Set opener ‘Do Ya Feel My Love’ is a powerful indication of what’s to come. The anthemic track shows it has raw stadium quality, it’s a dramatic, compelling concert intro. Frontman, singer songwriter Kelly Jones is on form, and he is not alone. Each band member plays with energy.

The singer’s ongoing interest in storytelling has been part of his life since he was less than twenty years of age. Working at a local market store, he sold fruit and vegetables, but the place also became where observations and conversations with customers inspired his love of stories and lyrics, as he began to develop his own style.

The stories Jones is keen to convey this evening play out in several ways. More specifically, there is the story about Stereophonics’ return to this venue, and what’s happened since. Last time they played here was over two years ago, just before Covid-19 became known as a pandemic. Other stories are in the actual songs.

Take tonight’s performance of ‘Right Time Right Place’ from the new record. The song offers an unexpected touch. Jones, who continues to alternate between acoustic and electric guitar, is now back on acoustic. Personal and revealing, the retrospective lyrics explore events in his life, reflecting on meeting former girlfriends, it is about what can determine a specific outcome at a given time, and what ends up happening.

Other notable moments include the explosive ‘Hanging on Your Hinges’, ‘Geronimo’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, the popular cover of Mike d’Abo’s ‘Handbags and Gladrags’, and ‘Dakota’. More tender instants are represented in the delivery of ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, and ‘Billy Davey’s Daughter’.

This is a big rock show, however. As a live set, it plays on some cliches, but it does so with awareness and humour, in a way that is fun and entertaining. There are showy, expressive guitar solos, a drum solo, even a saxophone one, and a reference to Motörhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’ linking ‘The Bartender And The Thief’.

“Twenty five years ago we made a song called ‘Traffic’ Jones says, before he takes a look at the absorbed crowd. He is moved, it’s an emotional moment for everyone who’s present, and a great opportunity to have another singalong. Talking of storytelling...

Stereophonics show that their drive and resourcefulness to engage a crowd are intact. This performance feels more like a celebration of what’s to come, rather than what’s been, and that in itself is a momentous thing to achieve.

Words: Susan Hansen

Photo Credit: Tom Rose

