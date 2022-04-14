Live Report: Snowbombing 2022

Ever wanted to embrace a land where the most talented artists and DJs in the industry meet the world of winter sports? Then Snowbombing in Mayrhofen is definitely the ideal location to do so.

It almost seems too good to be true, but it is very much real, and very much the place for briefly escaping the rest of the world in a place where any individual can fully immerse themselves in the most electric energy imaginable. Returning after a few years away due to COVID, the week begins with a drive up into the mountains where the passion can be felt resonating out of the town with every mile covered. The little town deep in the depths of Austria is suddenly descended upon by over 6,000 keen alpine and rave enthusiasts, with the hype surrounding the festival still as rampant as ever with the town vibrant with exuberant street performers and incredible festival spirit.

To begin the Snowbombing festival experience it is recommended to take a trip up the mountains on a gondola with the most mesmerising views until reaching the top where the day of mountain activities begins, exploring everything the peaks have to offer. Whilst up on the slopes the days just go by in an instance due to the copious amounts of stages and activities to engage in.

Taking a trip to the Snow Park terrace, it’s possible to find ABSOLUTE. and TIBASKO standing aloft the most remarkable ski cabin, blasting out some of the best electronic tracks thinkable, spanning all the way from the classic house tracks to those infatuating trance tracks, whilst overlooking many party fanatics taking a well-deserved break from the intense skiing, dancing on the tables and drinking the refreshing Austrian local beer, Zillertal.

The settings are made even more incredible by the picturesque surroundings behind the terrace with the more adventurous skiers and snowboarders making the most of the mammoth jumps behind in a setting that ensures no one ever wants to leave. Meanwhile, on the Friday the super brave can attempt to make their way over the pond skim where some succeed in an extremely nonchalant manner, and others inevitably fail getting quite chilly as they make their way out of the freezing water.

Moreover, whilst at the top of the mountains, through a gentle ski over to Rompa’s Reggae Shack it’s possible to find Gorgon City playing a Jungle (yes, Jungle) set, or with a careful eye on phone notifications, there’s every chance to be notified that Mall Grab is playing a secret set on the other side of the mountain at Shcneekerhaute. However, for those that fancy a bit more extreme skiing, it’s also possible to jet down the Harakiri, with the name referring to the ritual suicide performed by Japanese samurai’s, which correlates correctly provided the slope is the steepest run in Austria at a 78% incline.

For those who choose to simply just ski around and explore the slopes, there is also a large possibility bumping into Big Narstie donning his all-white ski suit, or even daring to delve into a spot of ski lift speed dating offered by The Provibers. It does almost feel as though anything possibly imaginable that could happen on the mountain tops, there’s a strong chance it does.

Once the evening descends on the mountains and there’s been enough skiing and partying on the slopes, simply make the descending journey back down the stunning gondola where there is the apres party of all apres parties. When reaching the bottom of the lift, a gentle stroll through the town could lead to finding Mike Skinner DJing in an absolutely rammed Hans the Butchers’, with the guys from My Nu Leng partying behind him. Following on from an epic party in a butcher’s shop, it’s time to briefly retire to the hotel to rest those weary muscles after a long day, and perhaps even destress in a sauna to reinvigorate before the evening's antics begin.

When day turns to night that is when events begin to heighten, the number of venues and line-ups to decide from caters to everyone, with a vast multitude of genres and exhilaration. On Tuesday evening the street party took over the town in an exceptionally jubilant experience, with all street performers and ravers leading towards the sound of Folamour and Honey Dijon for the Glitterbox takeover with nothing but pure disco euphoria, ensuring the dance continued in an emphatic fashion, with a real standout moment being when Folamour played the remix of Talking Heads ‘Once In A Lifetime’ absolutely setting the place on fire.

The Bruk N Stradl is the place to find the majority of the house and techno events with the venue featuring some of the hottest talent’s currently in the industry in the form of Big Miz, Overmono, Ejeca, Baklava and Prospa, with all DJs operating off a Funktion One Soundsystem playing till the very early hours of the morning. Or, for those that fancy a lyrical blow to the jaw, Kurupt FM were doing what they do best lighting up every crowd that they touch with their infectious energy at the Racket Club, the same Racket Club that transformed into a grooving Defected Records takeover the following evening, showing the venues versatility and the festivals incredible know-how to set up a quality event each evening.

However, it has to be said that it was the headliners who really brought the festival to life in the Forest Stage with Fatboy Slim providing his usual passion behind the decks on the Thursday night, and an extra special set by Northern Ireland’s finest Bicep on Friday night performing their iconic live show compiled of exceptional remixes from their already stunning tracks off their self-titled album and the compelling ‘Isles’ record, amongst other selections.

The whole week is so incredibly well organised that there is not a moment that goes by where anyone is stuck without something to do. Perhaps the best way of summarising the whole week, and the highest compliment that can be paid to the festival and organisers is that due to the week's activities and astonishing music acts, it’s hard to take in just how special it is until it’s all over - it truly is the greatest show on snow.

Words: Ben Broyd

