Live Report: P!nk - Wembley Stadium, London

Right from the moment P!nk arrives onstage at Wembley Stadium for the first of two headline dates - swinging from a sparkling chandelier, no less - it’s clear that the audience should strap themselves in for a real performance. Back-flipping, hanging upside down and twirling at ridiculous speed as she sings, the Philadelphia-born artist’s agility and strength is unrivalled.

Barely pausing for breath and showing superhero-like strength, it’s incredible how Alecia Beth Moore manages to sustain so much energy throughout the mesmerising near-two-hour show all while never missing a beat.

Veering from the emotive ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ to the playfully tongue-in-cheek ‘Funhouse’ and pounding ‘Just Like Fire’ which heats the crowd up (literally) as flames shoot from the stage, the concert plays out like a greatest hits performance – full of instantly recognisable, empowering, all-embracing throwbacks - and plenty of recent chart hits too.

A voice for millions of people who feel like they don’t fit in and struggle to find there place in the world, P!nk uses her platform to unite and encourage love; irrespective of age, gender, sexuality or ethnicity. The concert feels all the more timely and important considering that it’s taking place during Pride month – the annual celebration for all things LGBT+.

“You’re my president!” shouts one ecstatic glitter-faced superfan as the 39-year-old blazes through her biggest anthems from a career that is still going strong after more than 20 years. “We’re all P!nk on the inside” is the main message as video footage keeps the audience’s attention while she undertakes one of many costume changes.

“I’m not afraid to be a strong women because this is who I am; I’m grateful if I’ve kept one girl from feeing not empowered or ugly” ring true before a rapturously received rendition of ‘What About Us’ which sees the entire stadium lit up by phone lights.

She even takes the time to interact with her stans, jumping down to hug them, sign arms, programmes, CDs and posters: P!nk makes sure that nobody leaves the stadium feeling as if they’ve been shortchanged. Her daughter Willow even joins her at one point in the show, cart-wheeling onto the stage after she has introduced each of her impeccably choreographed dancers and allowed them their moment to shine in the spotlight.

Though she’s been doing this since the 90s P!nk looks as if she’s enjoying it as if it was her first time and puts other artists - who often go through the motions and tend to mime during the most basic of dance routines - to shame. And she really does save the most jaw-dropping moment until last; zooming over the crowd, she somersaults across the stadium while performing ‘So What’, a pop-punk anthem of a generation, and pings down to within touching distance with those on the floor: it really has to be seen to be believed.

Concerts don’t come more thrilling, or more up close and personal, than this moment. To think that she recreated the spectacle just 24 hours later is unbelievable. As the lyrics of her biggest anthem confirm, P!nk really is a rockstar.

P!nk’s Europe tour continues until August. For tickets go to www.beautifultraumatour.com

Words: Ben Jolley

Photography: Andrew MacPherson