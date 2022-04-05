Live Report: Low - Hackney Church, London

Over the course of their near 30-years as a band, Low have arguably perfected the art of the slow build. It's fitting then that, just over 27 years since they first visited to play the UK's basement venues, they find themselves playing a resplendent and recently restored, sold-out, 2,000-capacity church in East London.

This tour in support of last year's glitchy, ghostly masterpiece HEY WHAT sees Low playing a variety of refined venues around the UK, from Manchester Cathedral to Queen's Hall in Edinburgh, lofty spaces befitting of their large sound.

Tonight, they play below a huge stained glass window depicting Christ and a golden inscription of the Lord's Prayer. Multiple people faint during the gig; Low at full volume in a church will do that to you.

A slow tempo, immaculate vocals and searing yet intimate harmonies between Low's Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk, who as well as band members have been married since 1992, continue to define Low's sound. Their recent electronic experimentalism, that had listeners checking their speakers whilst playing 'HEY WHAT' and 2018's 'Double Negative', is largely stripped away live, with Sparhawk's multitude of guitar pedals instead providing an abrasive contrast to the couple's lullabies for the apocalypse.

Joined by bassist Liz Draper, the band play 'HEY WHAT' in order, in its entirety, for the first hour of tonight's generous two-hour set, displaying an evolving sound that combines majestic harmonies with atonal, violent blasts of guitar. Low do not do fast. Parker, a veteran of the "less is more" school of minimalist rock drumming with the likes of Moe Tucker and Meg White, steadily thumping or brushing her modest kit at a with metronomic precision throughout.

Parker is also a constant source of astounding melody, her soprano interlacing with Sparhawk's equally affecting falsetto, their 40+ year companionship clear to hear in the way they flawlessly play together. Forgive the football analogy, but Low are indie rock's equivalent to a Kalvin Phillips, or a David Attenborough documentary on the BBC – reliable, solid and consistently a seven or eight out of ten. What they lack in a breakout hit, they make up for in never having released a dud.

'Days Like These', 'More', 'The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)' and 'Don't Walk Away' – which shares a passing resemblance to Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling In Love' - are all musical emblems for our troubled times, rock songs that don't act like rock songs. When the crashing waves of noise occasionally subside, the only sound to be heard is the opening of cans of Hackney Church's own-brand craft beer – this is East London after all.

Sparhawk's dedicates 'No Comprende', from 2015's 'Ones & Sixes', to support act Divide & Dissolve, who earlier in the evening play a thunderous set of doom metal interspersed with righteous calls to dismantle systematic racism and destroy white supremacy. The vast majority of the audience respectfully concur with the band's saxophonist and guitarist Takiaya Reed, who is of Tsalagi (Cherokee) descent, when she ends the set by saying she's "super excited for colonial empires to crumble." 'No Comprende' itself burns brightly, aided by Low's touring designer Shane Donahue's lighting masterclass, with Hackney Church bathed in red light as Parker sings a haunting refrain of "Our house is on fire."

Low may not do fast, but they can do light. Ish. 'Sunflower' could top one of those curated Spotify playlists for making breakfast, if its opening lyrics weren't "When they found your body, giant X's on your eyes." 'What Part Of Me' has echoes of The Velvet Underground's sweeter moments and when Parker sings "some songs feel like butter, some songs sound like cake" on 'Especially Me', you have to agree.

But just as you get to thinking Low could soon be soundtracking Bake Off, something more threatening rears its head, like 'Monkey' from 2005's 'The Great Destroyer'. "Tonight you will be mine, tonight the monkey dies," sings Sparhawk, a somewhat reluctant frontman who asks the audience to "float some hope and love to the people in your vicinity" as the set nears its end.

Gig-going in a pandemic can be a fraught business, especially when punters have paid upwards of £40 a ticket. But it's the musicians who are undergoing the most stress, as artists like Jeff Rosenstock have found when touring the UK and being forced to perform solo as band members catch COVID. Bands like Low are putting a lot on the line with performances like tonight's and, as we adjust to living with COVID, it's good to remember that.

The band return for an encore of deep cut 'Two Step', from 1999 album 'Secret Name', and 'When I Go Deaf', from 'The Great Destroyer'. Low don't do posturing guitar solos, but 'When I Go Deaf' slowly builds to its cacophonous climax, and Sparhawk edges closer to Parker, he scrabbles at his guitar to release as close to a sky-scraping solo as you're to get from a band this averse to rock tropes. Appropriately for song all about going deaf, it's a reminder to appreciate the glorious noise that Low make.

- - -

Words: Nico Franks

- - -