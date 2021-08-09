Live Report: Love Saves The Day 2021

Taking place outside of its traditional late May bank holiday weekend slot, Love Saves The Day’s return for an unseasonably warm September weekend made the festival’s ninth iteration something truly worth celebrating.

A staple fixture in Bristol’s festival calendar, the event’s ninth edition saw it relocating from its former home in Eastville Park to Clifton Downs, playing host to a varied mix of pop, house, drum and bass - a welcome selection that has come to define the two-day event in recent years.

- - -

- - -

Saturday saw the ever-dependable Crazy P kick things into gear on the main stage with their distinctive brand of slick disco, followed by a breezy set from Bristol favourites Elder Island and headline sets from Mahalia and Little Simz.

In true Love Saves The Day fashion, it was, as ever, the smaller stages that offered up their share of unexpected delights, with the Brouhaha, Lost Gardens and Paradiso stages each serving up a diverse selection of techno, house, disco and grime.

Saturday saw Brouhaha showcasing an eclectic line-up courtesy of Bristol collective, The Blast, hosting the likes of Chloé Robinson, P Money and Shy FX. Things would continue apace into Sunday, with the likes of Bitch, Please!, La La and Rhythm Section founder Bradley Zero each delivering barnstorming sets - the latter’s late-afternoon drop of NJoi’s iconic ‘Anthem’ effortlessly setting the tone for things to come.

- - -

- - -

While slowthai was busy tearing up his headline slot on the main stage, it was the legendary Honey Dijon that stole the spotlight on Sunday night, wrapping things up with a delectable blast of disco, techno and house, as only she can.

Going into any event in 2021, it’s virtually impossible not to reflect on the line-ups of the past 18 months that might have been, but if Love Saves The Day’s ninth iteration proved anything, it's that Team Love’s careful emphasis on diverse genre selection continues to deliver an experience that caters to all tastes.

2022 promises bigger and better things with plans already afoot for it’s tenth edition, which promises a return to a traditional May bank holiday slot at a new location. Whatever happens, if 2021 is anything to go by, it’s clear that Love Saves The Day will remain a Bristol staple worth celebrating for many years to come.

- - -

- - -

Words: Paul Weedon

Photography: Love Saves The Day, Khali Ackford

- - -