Live Report: Love Saves The Day 2019

Returning last month for its eighth incarnation with one of its most diverse line-ups to date, Love Saves The Day appeared to have struck the perfect balance of musical offerings, refining its heady blend of disco, drum and bass, house and pop in to an all-encompassing format that shirks any idea of genre preference.

What was previously a weekend defined by two distinct days dedicated to pop, house and drum & bass respectively has evolved in to something altogether more inclusive – a bold move, perhaps, but it’s all the better for it. Across the May bank holiday, Eastville Park played host to an eclectic selection of main stage acts, ranging from the unique pop stylings of Lily Allen to the likes of Maribou State, IAMDDB, Octavian, and Chase & Status.

- - -

- - -

But it was the dance offerings across the site that shone through, with the Lost Gardens and Paradiso stages catering to house heads with a stellar line-up of selectors. Midland kicked proceedings off with a low-key dance set at the Centre Stage, followed by an upbeat, dance-centric set from perennial juke hero Addison Groove, which made for one of the day’s highlights.

Over at Paradiso, DJ Seinfeld's barnstorming late-afternoon set of delectable house bangers set the tone for things to come, conjuring a frenzied atmosphere, which Peggy Gou gamely matched just moments later. With an addictive mix of techno, house and Italo disco, Gou’s set further cemented her reputation as one of the best talents in the game and she remains an absolute must-see.

As the sun set, Bonobo duly set about whipping Paradiso in to a frenzy once more, with a high-energy dance-centric set. Meanwhile, spirits were high as Denis Sulta drew proceedings to a close over at the Centre Stage, with a heady mix of techno, house and electro-pop classics. The inclusion of Empire of the Sun’s show-stopping We Are The People stood out as a shameless, euphoric guilty pleasure highlight.

- - -

- - -

If the 2019 edition proved anything, it’s that eclecticism pays dividends. The festival’s wide-ranging line-up continues to ensure broad appeal and the careful selection of acts across the festival’s two-day run ensures that there’s genuinely something for everyone across the musical spectrum.

Love Saves The Day returns in 2020 promising even bigger and better things. The bar has been raised and it a clear sign of brilliant things to come.

- - -

Words: Paul Weedon // @Twotafkap

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.