Live Report: Long Division 2022

Wakefield is a gem in the corner of West Yorkshire. Famous for its historic landmarks, sincere sense of community and earnest adoration for culture, art and music. This past weekend saw the city come together to celebrate music both from local acts and those who travelled afar for the return of annual DIY festival, Long Division.

Arriving of the train at Wakefield station, slews of people make their way up the curving streets of the charming city, all equipped with programmes displaying the days line-up.

Nine venues hosted a multitude of performers, with live music hub Venue 23 being the setting for headliners Sea Power and Field Music. Clash caught newcomers and Alan McGee signed The Clockworks at the local hotspot.

Following the Clockworks high energy set, we make a short uphill walk through Wakefield’s high street to the Vortex. The venue is a dream for anyone wishing to live out a punk rock fantasy. Situated above a metal dive bar, the Vortex was sponsored by BBC introducing. Clash caught the end of Leeds based singer Mollie Coddled who, clad in a brightly coloured boiler suit, radiated the venue with indie sleaze through tracks such as recently released ‘Burden’.

Shortly after, Wakefield natives Mi Mye arrive. The small stage was a squeeze as it hosted the five-piece and their vast array of instruments. Playing a short but vibrant set that showcased their folk, indie music.

We begin to make our way to the Westgate Chapel to catch an angelic set by Scottish folk musician Rachel Sermanni. Rachel’s performance is a highlight of the day not only due to her exquisite vocal, but the setting of the performance. Rachel, followed by Chloe Foy, performs afore an audience sat in the pews of the chapel, surrounded by striking stained glass windows.

We make our way back to Venue 23 to catch Yorkshire post-punk offering The Howl and the Hum who do a more than fine job of warming the stage for the day’s headliners Field Music and Sea Power. The venue seems to fill to capacity as time goes on, roaring with cheer when Field Music arrives for their hour-long set. Top of the bill, Sea Power are also given a mighty cheer. The enthusiastic energy lasts throughout their exquisite set, with their matchless instrumentation radiating the venue, a perfect end to the day.

Long Division encapsulates all that is great about DIY festivals, with every corner of this quaint yet vibrant city, oozing with culture and flair, unifying in the name of music.

Words: Isabella Miller

Photography: Andrew Benge

