Live Report: Laura Mvula - Islington Assembly Hall, London

Enchanting, endearing and captivating; there are probably not enough superlatives to give Laura Mvula who put on the show of her life last night. The consummate musician sang as if her life depended on it and it is that emotion and power that have become somewhat of a trademark for her.

If you are looking for a masterclass in performance, Laura Mvula delivers and does so impeccably. Her latest album ‘Pink Noise’ is a triumph and easily showcases her capabilities to be both strong and vulnerable in equal measure.

With the charming and talented BEKA providing support (definitely one to watch!) the award- winning singer kicked off her set with the synth-laden ‘Safe Passage’, the opening single off her critically acclaimed album ‘Pink Noise’ and immediately had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

Tracks like ‘Conditional’ and ‘Church Girl’ demonstrated her stellar songwriting skills. Fans were also treated to some old favorite’s such as the stunning ‘Sing To The Moon’, ‘Green Garden’ and ‘Show Me Love’ which had the crowd dancing along.

Always a gracious and humble performer, Laura seemed almost overwhelmed by the crowd’s reaction and it was evident that performing live and in particular her most recent body of work means the world to her. She revealed she had recently buried her beloved nan who has passed away six weeks ago. The emotion was clear to see, but she channeled this depth of feeling into one of the standout performances of the night.

Laura is nominated for a Hyundai Mercury Prize and without doubt, would be a thoroughly deserving winner. A brilliant, powerhouse of a performer whose star continues to rise was easily helped by this euphoric and mesmerising performance which demonstrates her extraordinary prowess.

Words: Emma Harrison

