Live Report: Knucks - KOKO, London

Across recent years, there’s been a growing surge for the next voice of UK Rap. We’ve seen the rise of afrobeats dominate bustling clubs head to toe, drill has broken past commercial boundaries yet keen-ears are left wondering, perhaps with a twinge of entitlement, what’s next? There is no doubt that Kilburn rapper Knucks is the answer, steering the genre by his own accord whilst addressing the younger generations in a way that frees itself from the role-model status and cuts out its patronizing undertones. There is a familiar charisma that Knucks carries, calling his fans to listen.

This is never more evident than the riser’s sold-out tour, now making his way back to North London, filling Camden’s re-vamped KOKO to its ultimate brim. Queues show no hesitation to form by 6PM, despite doors not opening til the next hour. In many ways, this sensation of urgency is one KOKO has been yet to experience since its re-opening, and are readily equipped for the occasion, hosting a live-stream for those who missed out on tickets and handing out light-up wristbands as attendees trickle in. Across the plush red, multi-tier theatre, the evening offers its ground floor to those who want to lose themselves within the crowds, and the balconies for the more observant fans, balancing between the bouncing bass of ‘Nice & Good’ with the more pensive likes of ‘Three Musketeers.’ Fusing together the more soulful elements of jazz with the contemporary hard-hitters of drill and trap, the rapper strives in polarity.

- - -

- - -

A drop shadow emerges as Knucks takes his stance on stage for throwback R&B sparkler ‘Big Kahuna,’ an unexpected opener that establishes the evening as a welcoming celebration of an eight-year-long career. Fortified in a casual swagger, the rapper opts for an all-grey tracksuit and a No Days Off beanie, which has extended itself past being a producer tag, now standing as a self-made business. Dipping into his older material, the dandy keys of ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ bring an uplifting energy amongst the crowds and reveal the red-brick flats of New York pictured across the screens. It’s worth noting that although the performance keeps its stage design relatively minimal, the visuals weave themselves into each track and add that extra detail to the night.

“Quick question, how many of you lot have heard 'Alpha Place'? I want to take you to 'Alpha Place', I want to show you where I grew up.”

It’s hard to understate the impact Knucks’ recently released debut album will have on his artistry, not only landing No.3 in the UK but also capturing the seasoned worthsmith at his most mature, introspective and indeed self-referential. Suitably, the spotlight shifts to the project’s introduction ‘Alpha House,’ which thrives in its vivid imagery and in-depth story telling, sealing its approval from the floor that squabbles its way to the front. Now welcoming South London’s Venna, the saxophonist shares a moving relationship between himself and his instrument through stand-alone solos that highlight their emotional presence across the likes of ‘Hide & Seek’ and ‘Standard.’ It is truly enlightening to see the growing appreciation for instrumentalists at rap shows, perhaps signaling a turning point in its sound.

“I’ve got some friends friends coming out tonight…”

- - -

- - -

Joined by Youngs Teflon for ‘Bible,’ the two juggle between bars and marks the first of a handful of surprise appearances of the evening. Like his tracklists, Knucks becomes a meeting point for the likes of SL, Lex Amor, and DC who can share a crowd despite their individual niches. Late night cruiser ‘Far’ invites one of the most engaging appearances of the night with an animated performance from Ragz Originale. Heavy-weight game-changers Loyle Carner and Stormzy, although again differing in their craft, generate stand-out moments for the crowd that feel increasingly spoiled for choice.

Yet, it is ‘Leon The Professional’ that reaches new heights with Knucks placing his trust in the room as they recite each and every line. In its essence, the track prioritises its lyrical strengths and is perhaps more focussed in its role within the more intimate album setting, yet is treated by fans as an anthem with swelling mosh pits and pulsing friendship groups. ‘Home’ is executed in a similar fashion, as Knucks directs the room to raise their flashlights. “Even the ones on 12%.”

Drawing the night to a close with fan-favorite ‘Los Pollos Hermanos’, what transpires is a comfortable performer who, through consistency and remaining true to his 14 year-old self’s vision, is transforming the landscape of UK Rap. Expecting the unexpected at every corner, whether that is giving away a Bitcoin mid-show or hosting a stage of rap-royalty, Knucks meets these milestone moments with an incomprehensible humility, foreseeing his broader path to greatness.

- - -

Words: Ana Lamond

- - -