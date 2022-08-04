Live Report: Jungle Episode One Screening Event At The Bulgari Hotel

Last night saw the first screening of new Prime Video series Jungle held at The Bulgari Hotel in London attended by Tinie Tempah, M24, IAMDDB, Ezra Elliott and many, many more.

Jungle follows the interconnected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle - viewed through the prism of UK rap and drill music giving a perspective on an often unseen world.

It's a world where one law governs everything; only the strong will survive.

As their lives intersect and unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence.

Featuring some of the biggest names in UK rap and drill the series portrays the city through compelling hyper-real visuals, a hyper-real future dystopian London with the perils and pitfalls involved in day to day life laid bare.

The series will launch later this year on Prime Video, produced by executive producers Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti for Nothing Lost.

We can't say much more for now, but if Episode One is anything to go by the first series is a must watch.

Photography: Del's On Cam