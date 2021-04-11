Live Report: Jords, Bea Anderson - COLOURS, London

When Clash arrives at East London venue COLOURS the room is already packed. Unused to live music after a lockdown beset with Duo Lingo (Scottish gaelic) and endless, endless books, we’re taken aback by the sweat, the sudden rise in the temperature, and the neck-twisted blend of afrobeats, drill, and amapiano from the DJ booth.

Supporting songwriter Bea Anderson is a humble presence onstage, yet her blend of crisp soul, reggae bass-end, and effervescent pop has not need to shy away from view. The musicality is evident, the interplay between drums, bass, and guitar affording her the perfect platform. Fresh from her recent ‘Eden.’ EP, songs such as ‘Nauseous’ and ‘Easy’ stand out from the pack with consummate grace. Most definitely one to watch.

The short changeover allows Jords’ ambitious live set up to unfurl. With BVs, live horns, and a full band nothing is spared, before the wordsmith bounds onstage to a hero’s welcome. The front of the crowd is packed with friends and long-time supporters, while a hearty throng at the back surrounds the London artist’s mother – it’s a home-town show in every respect.

Bouncing around material from 2020’s ‘Almost An Adult’ Jords proves himself to an absolute all-rounder – there’s the punch and purpose of ‘My City’ and the soul of ‘Rose Tinted Glasses’, alongside the verbal dexterity of ‘Dangerous’, say. At one point grime kingpin Jme joins the stage, although he couldn’t quite entice Jords into a dance-off.

Returning for an encore, Jords repeatedly thanks the crowd, before being joined by Jalani Blackman. Two kindred spirits, Jalani seems at ease in aiding his friend – truly, it’s Jords’ night.