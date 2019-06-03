Live Report: Giggs - SSE Wembley Arena, London

The Hollowman concluded his string of European dates for The Tour, with a memorable homecoming at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.

As Giggs’ career goes, his London tour date was always going to be an emotional milestone. Any fan of the Landlord rapper is well aware of the troubles he’s experienced throughout his career over the last 10 years. Encountering performances being cancelled by numerous venues, bans on his music, Giggs proved that his success could not be stopped despite these setbacks.

Humbled by the importance of the show, he spoke honestly about occasion between tracks: “Man’s been waiting for this one, trust me. Last I come Wembley, I wasn’t even allowed in the building… they can’t slow down the ting”.

The details of the Giggs’ concert paid homage to his London roots and his stature as a heavyweight UK rapper. Picking up on the theme of his recent album ‘BIG BAD’ Giggs’ staging resembled parts of London’s Regent Street, as he first appeared as a giant version of himself. Opening with ‘Set It Off’, in a blue Adidas tracksuit, Giggs showed his growth with an energetic set from beginning to end.

Aware of his diverse fan base, Giggs carved out segments for his range of fans. The first quarter was dominated by his darker tracks created for the streets. Performing ‘The Essence’ and ‘Terminator’ showed Giggs’ rough and ready side before he switched gears, for what he called his ‘exercise segment’ bringing on stage P Money for their collab on 'Where And When'.

This was followed by a slew of big names, proving just how extensive Giggs’ reach has been in music. From Kano coming on for ‘3 Wheel-ups’ to Jme, Wretch32 and Mr Eazi all made an appearance.

Giggs turned to his numerous staple club tracks back to back including ‘Lock Doh’ and ‘Baby’ especially “for the ladies”. The rapper ensured that there were no mediocre points in his set. With his visuals switching to scenes from his hometown of Peckham High Street, he got fans moshing at their peak again performing ‘187’ alongside a group of young dancers from Cheshire dance school, Aim Sky High.

This was just one of many special touches Giggs gave the concert. He saved his older tracks for the end with the help of few guests. Kyze joined Giggs for his 2008 track ‘Rat-a-Tat-Tat’ from his debut album, 'Walk in da Park'. But Dubz came on stage to take fans even further back performing ‘Pain Is The Essence’.

Completing the night with ‘Talkest The Hardest’ and ‘Whippin’ Excursion’, there was certainly something for every type proved just why he’s a major asset to today’s UK rap scene.

- - -

Words: Nikita Rathod

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley

