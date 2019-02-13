Live Report: Funk And Soul Weekender

Sun, sea and soul. The holy trinity for an ideal spring afternoon. Three blissful ingredients that when mixed together, produce a winning combo.

These three elements define the Funk and Soul Weekender on Brighton beach. A festival that is both well thought though and one that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Predominantly set on the town’s iconic beachfront, the set-up is simple but effective, comprising two tents for live acts and the unapologetic Disco Hut at its centre.

With stages a literal stone’s throw across the pebble beach, the day is easily spent strolling back and forth, sipping cold beers to some of the strongest talent the UK scene has to offer.

Yazmin Lacey is the day’s clear standout. A humble three-piece band grooving harmoniously along to her entrancing vocals inside the Factory tent, the vocalist’s initial shy stage presence is truly endearing, setting up the audience to melt further once she opens up her angelic vocals.

Across the beach in Lunars tent, Joel Culpepper’s infectious dynamism lifts the mid-afternoon crowd, followed by Children of Zeus, who step up with their unique blend of new age hip-hop and soul.

As early evening creeps in, Maribou State ramped things up a notch, dropping Pedestrian’s ‘Airs And Graces’ to the adulation of the crowd. Equally, Romare’s intense live set brings a somewhat needed edge to the early evening.

Despite the strongest talent inside the tents, the energy is at its peak in the Disco Hut. No more so than during the English Disco Lovers set…no explanation needed.

There are acts playing at three other venues across the city, but with the vibe just right on the beach, there’s little reason to venture out until sundown.

A slow walk across the beach at sunset leads to a bouncing Concorde, where Gentlemen’s Dub Club put on an electrifying set to close out the evening.

The Funk and Soul Weekender has truly hit the sweet spot for the ultimate day out to the beach.

- - -

Words: Angus McKeon

Photos: Roxi Thornthon

- - -