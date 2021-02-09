Live Report: Field Day Festival 2021

As with almost every August bank holiday, London festival-goers were spoilt for choice this weekend. In North London, Lee Valley Showground was hosting Eastern Electrics on Saturday and Maiden Voyage on Sunday. Clapham Common hosted a total of three festivals over three days - RTRN II Dance on Saturday, Yam Carnival on Sunday which unfortunately unfolded into a complete catastrophe, and ALT+LDN on Monday which also faced criticism from fans and performers.

With a brand new set of obstacles compounded onto the already extensive list, it’s understandable that a lot of festivals will struggle to put on the best show possible. But Field Day was not one of them, with the festival returning to Victoria Park for the first time since 2017 and bringing with it an excellent selection of dance music.

Following on with the plans that were laid out for 2020, Field Day was slightly different to those of previous years - taking place on just a single day as opposed to the usual Friday and Saturday. This didn’t detract from the fun of the festival, but it resulted in a few clashes for me, and I feel like everyone would have appreciated that extra day.

One problem at day festivals is getting everyone to turn up on time, which means some of the opening acts garnering a smaller audience than they might deserve. Nevertheless, the energy was there, with the first act of the festival being Yung Singh of the Daytimers crew on the West Stage, and it wasn’t that long before the crowds started to fill out.

By 14:00 most of the stages had a decent audience - I was at the East Stage enjoying TSHA’s mix of disco and afro-tinged house, before moving myself over to the X stage to catch the tail-end of Josey Rebelle’s set, another talented local playing some slightly edgier techno and electro. On the same stage directly afterwards was Special Request, a highlight for me, who proceeded with a mix of speed garage before finishing up with some face-melting jungle, which included his own dancefloor favourite ‘Spectral Frequency’ as well as Sully’s ‘5ives’ which will be the track of the year for many junglists.

As well as the bigger stages there was also a couple of smaller ones showcasing some up and coming talent, who drew crowds even though they were playing at the same time as slightly more established acts Overmono and Mount Kimbie. It’s safe to assume that a large proportion of the Field day crowd is well acquainted with some of the underground DJs that were on the bill and don’t discriminate against smaller dancefloors.

Around 18:30, Aussie DJ and label boss Mall Grab took control of the West stage and blared out a healthy selection of electro-tinged and slightly breaky techno, which would have been a nice jumpstart for those who had been at the park all day, and also made for some great entrance music for the latecomers who were coming through the gate just to the right of the stage. After this, I went back over to the East stage to see Floating Points which was another highlight. He played a lot of material from his 2019 release, ‘Crush’, and the intricate and varied sonic details that make his live shows so memorable were complimented by beautiful visuals that accompanied the album’s release.

Most of the crowd who managed to get a good spot for Floating Points held their ground in preparation for techno behemoth, Bicep, who were headlining the event. This was a good call, as swathes of ravers marched on to the East Stage after the last few performances finished up. The crowd was huge - a video on the Field Day Instagram gives some idea of the kind of scale we’re talking about. For most of their set, I was being jostled around by the tightly packed crowd, with the sound of the music clashing with shouted conversations. This wasn’t the case for those lucky enough to have a pair of shoulders to climb onto (my friends and I took turns). Those extra few feet make all the difference in a crowd like that.

Bicep continued with their bleeps and bloops and seemed to end their set around 15 minutes early, and some impatient Field Dayers decided to hit the road, which freed up valuable dancing space. After another minute or so of silence and darkness, the familiar drums and chords of ‘Glue’ began to take shape. This, really, is what everybody wanted, and seemed to make all that is slightly unbearable about London day festivals (a relentless barrage of brand partnerships, £10.30 for a double G&T in a paper cup with no lime, pointless VIP areas), slightly more bearable.

Words: Gabriel Hynes

