Live Report: Eurosonic Noorderslag 2022

Eurosonic returned last month, amassing virtual crowds of informed music-lovers from all over, for a global celebration of European music. Once again, the Dutch festival embraced and delivered a virtual model for the festival. With the very real emerging threat of omnicron the ESNS team were quick to adapt, programming a festival that still left us immersed and reminded of just how much emerging musical talent there is.

This year’s festival boasted a revised and inventive programme that welcomed a plethora of artists, award ceremonies, panels and showcases. An array of artists previously covered by Clash including Finn Askew, the Lathums, and Wet Leg flaunted their creative powers to the masses.

The main theme of the 2022 ESNS conference was ‘Building Back Better, Together’, focussing on getting the industry back on its feet after two years of the pandemic. It’s reassuring to see festivals really getting the core of such a crucial issue, delivering conferences that directly tackle the relatable insecurities so many of us feel in the industry. A few highlights include the keynote by Marjan Minnesma, director of Urgenda and the opening keynote of Frans Timmermans, executive Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for the Green Deal. Other conference keynotes were delivered by Merck Mercuriadis, Jeremy Sirota and Mark Mulligan.

The ever-growing Yard Act hailed fans with a trademark no-nonsense performance, a fitting show from a band so worthy of a number one. Whilst it’s always a lovely moment seeing British acts do so well, the festival serves a far greater purpose. A major highlight of the festival is it’s ambition to champion European music from all corners of the continent, placing significant emphasis on artists whom might not always receive the attention and musical plaudits deserved.

This year’s Grand Jury Prize was awarded to Belgian singer-songwriter Meskerem Mees captivating vocals blew everyone away, accompanied with a sonic backdrop of a guitar and a cello. Jada, an emerging talent in the Danish music scene was a standout, with profound lyricism layered with pop-perfection.

ESNS is also home of several awards ceremonies, including the coveted Dutch Popprijs which was won by DI-RECT. Furthermore, the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022 were presented, the European Union Prize for popular and contemporary music. The awards celebrate emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow. Meskerem Mees is taking home the prestigious Grand Jury Prize. This year’s Public Choice Award goes to Ladaniva. The five winners of the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022 are: Blanks, Denise Chaila, Дeva, Mezerg, and Alina Pash.

Barcelona-based Marta Knight curated arguably one of the most creative performances of the festival, amongst her wonderful band in a beautifully decorated set. Her plaintive vocal performance is storytelling at its best, without doubt she’s on our bucket-list to see live. You can’t report on this festival without hailing the Trinidad-born, London-based rapper, producer and songwriter Berwyn. His dexterous performance, charismatic body language makes his one of the most promising artists around. In increasingly interior lives are mediated by the pressure to share them with those in our vicinity, a notion Berwyn clearly understands from his live performances.

Many have been quick to argue that the past two years of the pandemic would leave a drought of fresh talent, a demise of genre-defying artists, with thought provoking lyricism and music. The talent on display at Eurosonic couldn’t have been more impactful in proving such a point wrong. Eurosonic have paved the way for the future of live music, giving us a much-needed sense of hope for what is to come in the future.

Words: Josh Crowe

Photo Credit: Bart Heemskerk

