Live Report: Emma-Jean Thackray - Lost Horizon, Bristol

Accomplished musician, singer, composer and producer Emma-Jean Thackray released debut album ‘Yellow’ last summer, an enticing and enthralling long player merging jazz, disco, R&B, funk, hip hop, and dub, which was met with close to universal critical acclaim. As part of a UK headline tour, her band called to Lost Horizon, a new-ish Bristol warehouse venue run by the same team as Glastonbury’s Shangri-La, which was filled with an eagerly expectant crowd.

Guiding her music out of the studio and onto the stage she was focused as a band leader, taking off just a few of the many work hats she wore for ‘Yellow’. She has said that “During our performances I’m no longer a solitary artist sat alone in a room with a piano and a pencil, but the music comes alive and I’m part of a proper band.” Thackray still kept busy, switching between glorious vocals and trumpet with occasional synths, samplers and effects. Leanly augmented by Dougal Taylor on drums, Lyle Barton on keys and Matt Gedrych on bass, each musician had their time to shine, also sounding comfortable and at ease with one another.

Warming up, the quartet rolled through Yellow’s opening loose jam ‘Mercury’ before launching into the crowd-pleasing ‘Say Something’ and mellow ‘Golden Green’. A pleasing sequence of dance tracks, including ‘Venus’, ‘Sun’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Our People’, saw the night’s highlight of flipping styles mid-song into a Moodyman-esque house roller, the clubbier sound sitting comfortably with the up-for-a-party crowd.

The smaller line up did lack some of the impact heard on other performances that have included additional vocalists, horn players, keyboardists - as a touring setup it makes complete sense to keep it tight - but Thackray’s electronic embellishments went some way to fill out the sound. A hasty return for an encore fell slightly off course but there were ample good vibes in the room to cap a celebratory Friday night show that bridged jazz performance, club gig and warehouse party.

- - -

Words: Benjamin Graye

Photo Credit: Joe Magowan