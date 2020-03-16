Live Report - Dua Lipa - Studio 2054

Dua Lipa’s virtual ‘Studio 2054’ concert reminded us all of the excitement Friday nights could bring. She performed music from her debut album, ‘Future Nostalgia’ and the more recent ‘Club Future Nostalgia’. With appearances from pop’s biggest stars, the live-stream was the topic of the moment.

Bright lights flash as the show starts. Dua makes her way to the stage in a white leotard, surrounded by backing dancers. There is definitely a ‘disco’ feel to the livestream. There are strong 80s centric vibes. Opening with the futuristic title track from her second album,’Future Nostalgia’, it is clear right away that this is going to be a great show. Earlier this week it was announced that ‘Future Nostalgia’ has received 6 Grammy nominations. Back to the livestream and Dua sounds incredible. Her performance is a confident one. She flexes her biceps as she sings, “I know you ain't used to a female alpha.”

After ‘Future Nostalgia’, she goes straight into ‘Levitating’ which includes a quick dance break before the slower number ‘Pretty Please’. Following an outfit change, there is a more uptempo track: ‘Break My Heart’. And then… wait, is that FKA twigs? The first artist to make a guest appearance, twigs gives us a glimpse of a song which her and LIpa have recorded but not yet officially released.

Back to the club setup and we meet DJ The Blessed Madonna at the decks. She mixes Dua’s tracks into Gwen Stefani’s ‘Hollaback Girl’. A throwback track we approve of. Dua performs ‘Physical’, another hit single. We see her on her knees on the dance floor passionately singing the lyrics “Baby keep on dancing,” showcasing her powerhouse vocals. The dancers contribute to what looks like a really fun environment. Where is this club and where do we get our wristbands? In all honesty, the livestream felt just as fun as being at a concert.

Suddenly, the phone rings and everyone moves from the club floor to a warehouse-like area for the anthemic ‘New Rules’. We can’t help but sing along from our living rooms. We already know all the words so it would be rude not to. Miley Cyrus makes an appearance in the form of the ‘Prisoner’ music video which they have collaborated on. From what we are lead to believe is her dressing room (but is later revealed to be part of the set), Dua Lipa sings ‘Un Día (One Day)’ with J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s verses shown on a TV set. Belgian singer- songwriter Angèle joins her for ‘Fever’.

At the DJ booth, ‘One Kiss’ is played - another anthemic track Dua Lipa has under her belt. “Queen Kylie,” as Dua calls her (Kylie Minogue), makes her way to the DJ booth and sings ‘Real Groove’ before Elton John appeared on a projection to perform ‘Rocketman’. The show ended with glitter and confetti and a performance of ‘Don’t Start Now’.

‘Studio 2054’ was reminiscent of a hugely fun night out, especially for those of us who can’t actually go out at the minute. The performances from Dua were brilliant, her vocals sounded amazing and the cameos from such well loved artists added to the entertainment.

Words: Narzra Ahmed

