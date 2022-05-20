Live Report: Charli XCX - Alexandra Palace, London

“London, welcome to the CRASH Tour bitch… it’s Charli baby!”

British songwriter Charli XCX does not cave in to the superficial gloss of pop stardom. She never has and probably never will.

Making her way up the charts in 2012 with Icona Pop’s nostalgia fuelled ‘I Love It,’ Charli XCX walks the fine line between the experimental and the commercial, forming her own sub-cultural movement that, in its entirety, goes hard and wins big. Simply put, it’s a discography that rebels against the safeness of pop, opting for PC Music spearheads to push sugary-sweet production to its decaying extremes, but maintains its tropes enough to steer too-cool electronic heads away. This year’s release of ‘Crash’ captures Charli at her most polished, dividing fans who have missed the underlying incentives beneath the body of work: this is a tongue-in-cheek pop record that serves as a grand metaphoric finale to a strenuous decade-long, five-album-deal with her record label.

Despite the muted rejection of an all-fulfilling mainstream success, this is the climate in which Charli XCX’s creative autonomy has and continues to excel. The night marks her biggest headline show at Alexandra Palace - in its 10,000 capacity, it has sold out.

Doors may open at 6:30PM but the ‘The CRASH Live Tour 2022’ onset creeps in much before. It’s an easy task to differentiate bumbling fans who craft studded belts, bright glittering eye-shadows and psychedelic prints all into one look, from the dull commute of suited business men and women. There is an ecstatic, youthful energy that carries itself into the venue as Singaporean songwriter and producer yeule takes to the stage. Ethereal in their presence, tracks like ‘Electric’ achieve the contrasts of a thunderous bass and wispy, delicate vocals, leaving its imprint across keen-eared fans and newbies.

The crowd’s excitement is translated in true Gen-Z fashion: heart-shaped hand signs and spontaneous AirDrop requests. These come to a sudden halt as the sound of a revving engine accompanies the projections of an accelerating car, soaring into its speed limit - the glowing, neon words ‘Charli XCX’ bleed beyond the smoke and heavily-charged opener ‘Thunder’ makes its entrance. The evening’s set design remains surprisingly minimal, with two Greek-style pillars on either side of the stage and a circular podium tilted in the centre. Sporting a studded leather bodysuit and combat boots, Charli and her posse bring an electrifying energy made up of a detailed and continuous choreography, all engaging with one another and the crowd.

Dipping into self-titled album ‘Charli,’ following track ‘Gone’ takes the lead with its deep synths and big drums as the star and her dancers swerve into a singular tight routine. Yet, it’s on ‘Baby’ where the night’s performance takes its first turn with an uplifting bounce, triggering Charli’s first outfit change into a strappy silver harness. With crowds singing each catchy hook and ad-lib, there’s a sense that the star’s bold entrance has been made, now moving into the groove of the show.

Shifting into the slower tempos, the playful ‘Yuck’ takes over and nudges Charli to share her vision for the track’s journey. “I’m trying to make a video with Julia Fox!” - A highlight moment across the evening, both vocally and in the forward-thinker’s stage presence, is shared on ‘Every Rule.’ There is a picturesque feel to the performance, as Charli takes a seat by the podium, her reflection projected behind amongst the clouds as she croons over a doomed romance. In its essence, the track leaves room for her songwriting to truly breathe, urging the crowds to raise up their flashlights and sway ceremoniously.

Picking back up the energy with euro-house dazzler ‘Used To Know Me’ and ‘1999,’ the performance starts to accelerate towards its climax. There is an understated greatness to ‘Boom Clap’ in its explosive simplicity- it’s fun, it’s cool and bubbling in its irresistibility. “I’ve always been a fucking main punk girl, bitch!” Neither can we forget the unwrapping of a printed flag featuring Diana, which Charli wraps around her with pride after delivering a heartfelt message to her fans. “I never thought I’d be able to do this…” Inviting a surprise appearance from art-pop heavyweight Caroline Polachek, ‘New Shapes’ makes for a notable highlight.

As the night draws to a close, Charli switches into sparkling cycling shorts, a cropped puffer jacket and sunglasses for the final sprint. The iconic ‘Vroom’ and rave-inducing ‘visions’ send the crowd into a frenzy, lathering in high-tempo, high-energy bangers. As the star hits the ground, she catches each and every breath for closer ‘Good Ones.’

One walks away in awe of the wholly immersive and resilient approach the performer puts into her craft, refusing to let a second slip that isn’t maximised through style and cadence. Having put together, as Zane Lowe describes in a recent interview, “the perfect pop record,” CRASH The Live Tour 2022 solidifies itself in its potent execution.

- - -

Words: Ana Lamond

- - -