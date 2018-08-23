Live Report: Brockhampton - KOKO, London

BROCKHAMPTON descended on London last night (August 22nd) for their second show at Camden venue KOKO. That is - their second night ever performing in the UK. What ensued was equal parts madness and heartwarming, and was enough to place the boys up top as one of the best live shows of 2018…

Four minutes into their set (which they were only a mere 25 minutes late for) and the crowd are already manically eating up everything that’s being thrown at them, mainly the quick-fire verses of '1998 TRUMAN'.

It begins. With so many of them on stage all jumping around it’s hard to know which way to look, and they waste absolutely no time getting the crowd’s energy to match their own red bull status.

“The biggest boyband since Once Direction” is something overheard numerous times throughout the night and all over Twitter, and, irony or otherwise, it makes more sense being among the action. Although the comparisons between them and Backstreet Boys would be more spot on, their OTT use of autotune and knowingly throwback dance moves aid to the real boy band experience.

All six are dressed in dark jeans, white baggy tees and white trainers as opposed to their usual jumpsuits - itself a nod to both boyband unison and prison attire which deserves a small applause.

'ZIPPER' and 'STAR' both get the audience pulsating, and from above the packed-out space looks like a human wave. The love and appreciation shared between the boys and their audience is so apparent and adds a whole other dimension to the show - the interaction is seamless and is on a level you’d expect from bands who’d been performing for longer than any member of BRKHMPTN is old.

It doesn’t seem to bother the crowd in the slightest that KOKO is bulging past capacity. By the time Kevin Abstract takes the lead for 'GOLD', the ceiling is dripping and landing on careless faces below who continue to scream back: “keep a gold chain on my neck, fly as a jet, boy better treat me with respect”.

Bearface - AKA the Irish Frank Ocean - was a real standout with his sultry tones of 'SUMMER', not to mention his impressive riffing. The band seem to really champion each member’s individual talents, with each of them having the space (both metaphorically and physically) on stage to radiate.

Dom Mclennon’s verse in STAR also has real notoriety. The finishing song 'BOOGIE' is mind blowing. So good the walls are sweating. They bound off the stage and leave the crowd deliriously chanting for more at a level that hurts, and this goes on for a few minutes before expectations are met and back on they go to finish this monster set.

If you’ve come here not knowing much about BROCKHAMPTON (me), you’re sure to leave with a stupid grin plastered to your face (again, me). The impromptu sophistication is mesmerising and wildly unexpected - in other words, a vastly impressive conclusion to part two of their London shows, and an absolute must see.

Words: Laura Copley

