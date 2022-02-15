Live Report: Boiler Room x Ballantine's True Music Studios Madrid

Just catching their breath from a an electric 10 days amongst Moscow’s alt-pop and rap scene, Boiler Room have teamed up with Ballantine’s to continue their venture in platforming global, emerging sounds. Next stop: Madrid.

Since 2014, the mergence of True Music Studios and Boiler Room has created safe spaces within which a dialogue between marginalised communities and allies can be created. As the infectious latin rhythms of Reggaeton seep onto the cobbled streets of Spain, from bustling clubs to youngsters with portable speakers - it’s official, the genre now forms the heartbeat of Madrid.

In its essence, Reggaeton is a global movement. Tracing back to 90’s Panamá, the sound incorporates elements of Reggae and Dancehall with its own Latin-American twist, extending itself into Dembow, Hip-Hop and more recently, the Pop realm. These are all aspects that Ms Nina, whom stands at the forefront of New Wave Perreo, made key within her curation for True Music Studios. Taking a progressive approach to the genre, which has previously been reputed as heavily male-dominated, the course of the 10 days held a series of workshops, educational talks, community parties and performances from key players within Madrid’s music scene, ranging from Israel B, Polima Westcoast, DELARUE and Ms Nina herself.

Masterclass with Snap Bitch! Collective

At arrival to the theatre-turned event space, there’s eager voices at the door, negotiating their way into the Snap Bitch! Masterclass, in hopes to not only pick up The 5 Essential Vogue Skills, but to ultimately immerse themselves amongst the eclectic collective. Describing themselves as a community of artists, musicians, poc, queer, and trans performers, the space unites individuals from all walks of life to celebrate ballroom culture.

Indeed, the grandiose room of velour interiors and gold furnishings bubbles with an urge for self-expression. All eyes are on the colour red, whether it be painted across killer platform boots, tartan patterned outfits or berets. Red is the Snap Bitch! uniform - it’s bold and striking in all its different forms. The evening is hosted by Galaxia Garçon, whom struts the runway in a structured, metallic, tassled suit and welcomes the first instructor to hit the stage: Riri Garçon. Defining the art of the catwalk, Riri’s teaching demonstrates that following exact choreographies is far from Snap Bitch’s objective - it is how one interprets the moves to communicate their own identities that reaps rewards. It’a all about the glimmering moments where one loses themselves to the music, which are met with chants, snaps and cheers from the community of both strangers and fellow class attendees. ‘Amor, presencia, that’s it’ - Love, presence, that’s it!

Each instructor takes the lead with a step-by-step guide, whether it be Kobu_lion demonstrating his Duck Walk, Saphira Cosima owning her sensual floor performance, to Bratz Lavaeuax’s Spin & Dip and Cali the mango’s hands performance. All differing in styles, the increasingly complex moves reject your pre-conceived, awkward divide between the advanced dancers and dread-induced newcomers. If you find yourself falling behind, remember: freestyle is your sharpest, and most treasured weapon at Snap Bitch!

To some extent, this is what shines brightest during the masterclass. It is the maintained sense of collaboration, supporting each other through every move and generating an unmatched energy, which gifts attendees with an extra spring to their step.

Dembooty x Brrrrrap Community Party

When Dembooty, otherwise known as Culeto Soundsystem, and all-things-bass connoisseurs Brrrrrap merged forces for Madrid’s Boiler Room x Ballantine’s True Music Studios - they had a tactical blueprint formed to rule the dance.

It’s Day 9, the returning crowds may be riddled by pounding headaches and ringing ears, but near enough nothing was going to pose an obstacle between themselves and tonight’s community party. There is a consistent urgency and excitement in the air - perhaps it’s the fear of another lockdown, or an escape from the January blues, whatever it is…we’re here for it.

2019 saw Dembooty hold its first ever club night, bringing the best of Dembow, Baile Funk and Afro sounds across Madrid’s underground scene. Founded by core members CRKS290, Brava and Umami, Dembooty use their tight-knit circle to experiment with the unexpected, from Flute Edits to radio mixes that navigate between Footwork and Dancehall.

The collective’s partner in crime, Brrrrrap are more expansive in their approach, executing their heart-pumping line-ups that have previously welcomed the likes of Girl Unit, Mumdance and Madam X. Delivering a global bass sound to the local hot-spots is their forté, and it’s Don Fuegote and Nadsats that step up to one of their biggest showcases yet.

For those who weren’t paying attention, Eskimo Dance t-shirts and sequins are the dress code. At a glance, the dance-floor mirrors the unruly blends created by Don Fuegote, hopping between Grime banger ‘Oi’ and heavy, Latin rhythms, later dipping into a techno re-fix of Spanish anthem ‘Esta Si Esta No.’ As you walk past the smoking area, you hear distant hums of the catchy hooks, refusing to shake themselves off of tonight’s crowd.

Highlight takeover is Dembooty’s Brava, sporting her lime-green tentacled GOXOKI hat which finds itself dotted across fellow ravers. Infusing her high-tempo, high-energy set with an ecstatic playfulness, there is a unique sense of interaction amongst the room.

Although differing in their craft, Dembooty and Brrrrrap combined forces to share one message: anything can run.

Broadcast Party

Presenting an amalgamation of Boiler Room’s 10-day-venture into Madrid’s evolving music scene, the final broadcast party brought Spanish Rap and Reggaeton to the forefront of its lineup, whilst handing its flowers to its core influences. The night featureed performances and DJ sets from Polemik, DREA, Lowlight, Israel B, Polimà Westcoast and last but not least, Ms Nina.

It’s not always easy to predict the outcomes of a night, but a big indicator would lie in the queues forming two hours prior to True Music Madrid’s party. Club Magno is filled to its brim, inviting adrenaline-fuelled fans to huddle around the decks and intrigued eyes to experience the evening from the two-floor balconies.

One of the most unifying and joyous forces to hit the soundsytem is DREA. The larger-than-life DJ kicked things off with DJ Kool’s ‘Let Me Clear My Throat,’ a statement introduction that paved the way for a feel-good, expressive set from start to finish. With Ms Nina and friends cheering her on every step of the way, DREA’s tracklist glistens with unheard R’n’B edits and instant re-loads. Yet, what shines brightest is the DJ’s genuine enjoyment and love for her art form, which resonates across the room.

Other highlights of the night include Israel B, whose performance is anticipated by bouncing bass lines and flavours from Lowlight, the heavyweight production duo behind the unfiltered rapper’s sound. Striking a balance between more intimate storytelling and smokey hits like ‘Tranquilisimo,’ the crowds make sure to recite his lyrics in return, word for word.