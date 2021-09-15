Live Report: Blossoms - O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

Neglecting the fact that six years ago indie pop band Blossoms were a modest group, who had just appeared on the scene, is easy, it takes something to give them the credit they deserve. The long hours and hard work, and the all-encompassing focus are components that play in to the success achieved by the Stockport five-piece.

Knowing that they are in London to perform a three night run of large scale shows at the Forum constitutes nothing less than a fulfilling, unifying live music experience. A joyous event, it ignites and entertains, and is every bit as good as these things come.

The constellation of anthemic rocking, magic pop moments does more than satisfy all punters, who are present as the second night of the rescheduled shows dating back to when UK lockdowns became a full-blown reality, this setting feels greater and more rewarding because of it. Having delivered prestigious festival slots at Reading and Leeds and TRNSMT, the band have emerged as if they were entirely unaffected by the past 18 months of restrictions.

Starting with ‘My Girlfriend’, ‘There’s a Reason Why’, and ‘I Can’t Stand It’ get the audiences going. They are already in the mood for a decent party, and this is exactly what they are getting this eve, as Blossoms appear to be of the exact same mindset.

A slick version of ‘Getaway’ played under blue lighting represents a serene moment, while ‘My Swimming Brain’ and ‘The Keeper’ are fast and fun, and both tracks deserve the applause they get. Dramatic intensity is added with songs like ‘If You Think This is Real Life’ and ‘Cut Me and I’ll Bleed’.

“This one is for the love birds” insists singer and songwriter Tom Ogden before he initiates ‘Falling For Someone’. Dark and more emotionally intense, ‘Blow’, ‘Gravity’ and an acoustic version of ‘My Favourite Room’ add complexity to the set before the band move on, teasing Ladybird’s ‘You’re Gorgeous’ and Oasis’ ‘Half the World Away’.

“How’s everyone on the balcony, how’s everyone down the front?.. “ interjects Ogden. In a bit to mark the encore in special ways and keep the celebratory atmosphere intact, a costume change has taken place after the main set, which for bassist Charlie Salt, guitarist Josh Dewhurst, as well as their frontman, means a change to black suits and white shirts.

The band close the party with ‘Care For’, the ‘80s synth vibes of ‘Oh No (I Think I’m In Love)’, ‘At Most A Kiss, and ‘Charlemagne’. It has been gig night to remember and a very special performance by Blossoms.

Words: Susan Hansen

Photo Credit: Lewis Evans