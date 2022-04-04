Live Report: Bastille - Bonus Arena, Hull

Although Bastille is an ever-active entity, recently following a stint of ReOrchastrated shows with an intimate tour leg to promote their fourth album ‘Give Me The Future’, it’s been a long time since they last graced the UK with a fully-fleshed performance that absorbs fans into the worlds they carefully craft. Thankfully, this is exactly what they have delivered in 2022 with a spectacle that includes the classic Bastille tropes, but in a freshly interpreted format that delves into the modern world of Future Inc.

On night two of the tour, Hull’s Bonus Arena is first warmed up by 'The Native'; although relatively new to the scene, the Plymouth quintet bring an indie-rock swagger and occasional vulnerability, providing a solid introduction to new listeners and capitalising on their generous slot.

Dylan follows this up as another newcomer already making waves in her own right despite the low song count to her name - excellent renditions of ‘I Kissed A Girl’ and ‘Paradise City’ prove her versatility, while the pulsating basslines of unreleased ‘Overdrive’ and explosive chorus of ‘No Romero’ cement her originality. Wielding a guitar that she claims automatically makes her cool, she pines: “I'm so obsessed with you darlin' / Pretty sure it's fucking with my health,” with the electric tones only amplifying the intensity of this loud performance from a rising pop star.

When bright floor lights amplify Dan Smith’s dramatic silhouette against the mountainous set, it is clear that any hint of stage anxiety is not gone, but certainly very well hidden. The deep synth warbling of ‘Stay Awake?’ definitively proves that Bastille are kickstarting a new era, with keyboardist Kyle Simmons’ distorted vocal backing soon providing the perfect descent into the ‘inner verse’.

As a new version of ‘Things We Lost In The Fire’ displays, even old doses of nostalgia are reinvigorated, with vocalists kept on from the ReOrchestrated period and newfound funk aspects being unveiled - this continues with Charlie Barnes’ electrifying ‘Laura Palmer’ solo.

As Dan admits to a sore throat just five songs in, he jokes, “just imagine woefully self-pitying lyrics and you'll probably get them the first time anyway.” The 'Bad Blood' highlights fit the bill, with a stripped and sofa-based rendition of ‘Oblivion’ reminiscing on their past vulnerability. The expansive 22-song setlist deviates into past projects but keeps each track undeniably grounded in a new age of concept and attitude. Looking back at the pandemic era, ‘survivin’’ details a grasp at optimism from 2020’s 'Goosebumps' EP, and ‘Good Grief’ is subsequently drawn from 'Wild World' to raise the energy levels in the room.

Riz Ahmed’s cutting spoken word ‘Promises’ pierces the atmosphere of the arena, resetting the audience for Give Me The Future’s title track which demands the most of themselves and their fans. A fitting centrepiece, Bastille show us that new melodies truly do rise up with the sun.

Quickly flexing a collaboration with Alok that dropped just the morning of the show - a great tease of further pop potential - the standard moments that you expect at a Bastille show follow; encouraging the crowd to drop to the floor for their most appealing cover to date (‘Of The Night’), and an end-of-show fake out bringing the inevitable chanting of ‘Pompeii’. A more appropriate closing piece comes with the shy walk back on stage, with ‘Hope For The Future’ both sonically and thematically reflecting a surprising optimism that Dan might not like to acknowledge is becoming more and more his forte. Closing up, ‘Shut Off The Lights’ asks us to put our devices away, tune in to the present and just enjoy the moment, which even Dan cringes at as he says it.

Throughout the show, the four core Bastille members and their evergrowing entourage pull on the lessons learned through each iteration of the band to enhance their best elements; the vulnerability of 'Bad Blood', the sonic dominance and world-building of 'Wild World', the relaxed stage moments of 'Doom Days', the choral aspect of ReOrchestrated and now reinvigorating energy injected by 'Give Me The Future'. It is an arena performance long- awaited but very much meeting the hype, with vast experience informing the band’s best stage show to date.

- - -

Words: Finlay Holden

Photo Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

- - -