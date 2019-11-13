Live Report: Arlo Parks - On Air

Clash joined viewers around the world over the weekend to watch an 'On Air' live performance from Arlo Parks. The singer was the final installment of a weekend-long showcase of music, with other performances coming from Skepta and Octavian.

The South London artist is quickly becoming the voice of Gen Z, her mellow music runs deep, capturing the voice of the younger generation. Rocking a dark floral overshirt and baggy combat jeans, Arlo was joined on stage by her drummer, bassist and guitarist. Although the venue and The Steel Yard in London was empty, there were many watching through the live stream.

The whole set brought back a live element that so many people have missed. On the song ‘Hurt’, The guitarist was allowed to add his own solo, bringing another element to the track that hadn't been heard before. The same could be said on ‘Eugene’; The drummer had more control to do their thing, playing onto the punk theme that Arlo favours. Whilst Arlo didn’t look out of place up on stage, enjoying what the band gave to the tracks.

During the concert, she spoke about “music being a tool for connection”, especially during these times. With this live concert, Arlo was also able to converse with viewers, bringing a more personal level to the music. Using it as a tool for viewers to connect with her further.

The artist also played through some of her other favourite tracks, including the likes of 'Paperbacks' and 'Cola'. Other tracks like ‘Black Dog’ that came out during lockdown and ‘Hurt’ which was her and the band's first time playing live.

The singer surprised viewers throughout the one hour set. Unreleased songs were played, with a track being influenced and characterised by the punk music she used to play growing up.

Along with two poems that she read out, one that focused on gratitude, another asking people to focus on themselves and communicate their pain when needed. Both with deep meaning, and fitting with Mental Health Awareness day falling on the same weekend.

Arlo Parks live vocals sounded as pitch perfect as those that match on the mastered tracks. Her songs are deep rooted, and along with the poems, it made for a moving hour of music. She said herself during the concert that this live show “made her feel energised again”, it’s likely that viewers did also.

Words: Joe Hale

