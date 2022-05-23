Live Report: alt-J - Brixton Academy, London

alt-J were – on the surface, at least – a hard-sell. Deliberately obtuse songwriting that staunchly refused to take the easy way out, the band’s absorption of club tropes, mind-boggling time signatures, and halcyon art-pop made for a difficult, yet oddly addictive listen. 2012’s ‘An Awesome Wave’ was a classic first time out, a superb record that exemplified their penchant for difficulty, while also exhibiting their melodic edge.

Tonight – part of a triptych of London shows – alt-J revisit ‘An Awesome Wave’ in full for the first time, and it’s remarkable how fresh, how vibrant the album remains. The soundsystem purrs into gear with the album’s instantly recognisable intro, before the band segue into ‘Ripe & Ruin’. The ambitious stage set up disrupts the sense of nostalgia, the holographic imagery moving between tidal scenes – at one point, a shark looms ominously out over the audience, while the moving musicality of ‘Something Good’ permeates the speakers.

The high points, naturally, define this aspect of the set. ‘Breezeblocks’ remains an irresistible earworm, while the baroque-tendencies of ‘Matilda’ has rarely felt more urgent and forlorn. There are surprises, too – the interludes are given their rightful place within the set, emboldening the album’s narrative arc.

And then there’s the return of Gwil Sainsbury. A band often noted for their cerebral approach, the inclusion of this erstwhile founding member – Gwil departed following the release of their debut – is a poignant moment, signifying a full circle sense of conclusion. ‘Bloodflood’ brims with venom, while ‘Taro’ twists and turns, the algebraic formulas underpinning its structure matched to an urgent emotional appeal.

Yet the night – and the band – shouldn’t be completely framed by ‘An Awesome Wave’. The second chapter in the set finds alt-J looking forwards with confidence, with ‘U&ME’ and ‘The Actor’ serving to underline the continued vitality in their studio work. A group continually seeking to ask questions of themselves, the night ends with ‘Hard Drive Gold’ before a final, biting run-through ZZ Top meets math rock homage ‘Left Hand Free’.

Closing by beaming the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on to the crowd, it’s a set that reminds you how far alt-J have travelled. A group whose success was never assured, they’ve taken those teasing difficulties and transformed them into something that touches on the universal. A bold set, alt-J’s decision to look backwards – for one night only – is vindicated through its commitment to the present.

- - -

Words: Robin Murray

- - -