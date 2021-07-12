Live Report: Alfa Mist - Barbican, London

Alfa Mist’s latest record, ‘Bring Backs’, is the musician’s ode to feeling unstable, both in art and in life. In his words: “I live in this perpetual ‘bring back’ state where I can never really be sure that I’m doing as well as I am”. However, if Saturday night’s Barbican show was anything to go by, Alfa is on an unstoppable upwards trajectory that dispels all doubts in his abilities.

Alfa is a completely self-taught musician, so it makes sense for his live show to flaunt the skills that have paved the way to his success. However, from the very first “tune” (Alfa is jazz coolness personified) it was clear we were dealing with a live performer as self-effacing as he is accomplished. Alfa occupied centre stage, nestled between two keyboards and a grand piano. However, he ensured that the real focus was on his band – creating the space for them to flex their improv muscles on lengthy solos. Alfa provided the off-kilter tinkle of chords that have come to be his trademark, structuring the wanderings of the bass clarinet, electric guitar, bass and trumpet. He was in constant yet subtle communication with his band to do this, conducting the ebb and flow of the music with a slight nod here and there from under his cap.

Effective communication between band members is undoubtedly the bedrock of all great jazz, and Alfa’s instrumentalists followed him like disciples: where he led they followed. On 'Breathe', bassist Kaya Thomas-Dyke’s ghostly, pitch-perfect vocal seemed to permeate every corner of the Barbican’s Hall. Kaya has been with Alfa since the start of his career, and the partnership between these two was special to see.

Alfa was also joined by the Amika String Quartet, who added to the drama and intensity of the night with soaring intros that wound up in hip-hop choruses. Alfa had pulled out all the stops for the performance, ensuring every instrumental path he’d explored over the past six years was mapped out for his audience. A brief intermission was welcomed by the audience, and gave the band a much-needed break from the intense physicality of playing Alfa’s tunes live.

After the intermission, when Alfa Mist brought on guest stars and long-time collaborators Jordan Rakei and Barney Artist, it was with the low-key reverence that has come to define his on-stage personality. Alfa programmed the show by respecting his cross-genre leanings, with both artists touching on hip-hop, neo soul and trip-hop elements. Considering Alfa’s history of working with Rakei and Artist, the only disappointment was that they weren’t on stage for longer. However, the audience was in raptures for those brief moments, erupting into applause before tracks had even ended.

This euphoria was set to continue even after the band had left the stage. With a standing ovation greeting them on their return, Alfa Mist weaved and grooved their way through an encore. As we were released into a chilly December’s evening, it’s just a shame the night had to end.

Words: Sophie Church

Photo Credit: Johny Pitts

