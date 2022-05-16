Live Preview: WE LOVE GREEN 2022

Just in time for the summer-time kick-off, WE LOVE GREEN will be making its return to Bois de Vincennes, Paris with an all-star line-up, including Jorja Smith, Massive Attack and Gorillaz.

Across the first weekend of June, the festival gears up towards its 10 year anniversary, now extending over a course of three days. Tickets for the 2nd, 4th and 5th are available here.

The stage will host a large range of acts, dabbling between the rising and the legendary, electronic mainstays and UK rap trailblazers. Attendees can expect the mellow acoustics of Mac Demarco, an elusive DJ set from Grimes or banger after banger from Central Cee.Other acts anticipated to join the line-up are Ibeyi, Koffee, Moderat and Bicep.

The festival also spotlights a Think Tank stage which will invite for debates and panels surrounding sustainability within the industry, in hopes to raise awareness for a more environmentally-conscious future. Previous years have seen the likes of Björk, Rosalía and Erykah Badu take over the multi-genre curation.

In its ethos, the team behind WE LOVE GREEN seek to re-define the standards and practices of festival culture, which can often feel distant and neglecting towards its increasingly detrimental environmental impacts. This year, the event will operate using 100% renewable energies, ensuring all stalls are ecologically and locally sourced.

Priding itself as the world-leading sustainable festival, organisers continue to strive as 8-time award winners of A Greener Festival’s Outstanding Award, now trialling new technology which involve using hydrogen generators. In recent years, WE LOVE GREEN have partnered with Ecosia to plant 80,000 trees (one per attendee,) donating 2600 meals to charity.

Quick to establish itself as a go-to festival for all-round music-lovers, WE LOVE GREEN continues to re-define and adapt to the ever-evolving tastes of its international crowd whilst maintaining true to its core message.

Check out highlight moments from WE LOVE GREEN’s last event below...

WE LOVE GREEN runs betwwen the 2nd, 4th and 5th of June.

Secure your tickets here.

---