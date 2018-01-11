Live Preview: Wande Coal At Indigo At The O2

Having had Wande Coal hits on rotation on the Clash office stereo we are excited to be heading down to catch Wande's debut London headline live show at Indig02 on November 11th.

Last few tickets are available online here .

Tune in to recent monster hits ahead of the show and jump on the 'Black Diamond' vibe with us...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.