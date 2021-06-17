Live Preview: Tonight Jamz Supernova Brings Her 'Ones To Watch' To Shoreditch House

Celebrating an incredible 10 year milestone in radio this year, Jamz Supernova has kicked off 2021 with a plethora of career firsts and accolades.

A talented, multi-faceted creative, Jamz also continues to champion new and emerging artists worldwide on her platform and label Future Bounce, recently dropping its debut vinyl compilation Future Bounce Club Series Volume 1 and announcing the forthcoming Future Bounce day and night party.

A trusted tastemaker, Jamz has become an internationally recognised champion for new talent, every year revealing her most hotly tipped artists. For 2021, Jamz brings a very special ‘Ones To Watch’ event, exclusively to Shoreditch House for Soho House members only, with an evening of show-stopping performances from some of the hottest rising acts, an event that also marks new, hopeful horizons as live music events begin to return.

Tonight Thursday 17th of June, you can catch Jords, Lex Amor, and Mysie in the luxurious Sitting Room at Shoreditch House from 7.30 - 10.30pm, showcasing exactly why they are essential artists to watch. Before each set, you’ll have a chance to dig a little deeper get to know each artist, as Jamz catches up with them via a quick Q&A.

Rounding out the night, Jamz herself will grace the decks for a very special b2b set, with London’s radio sweetheart KISS, NTS, Worldwide FM and revered global sounds selector Tash LC.

As tonights event is restricted to members access only, we have put together a special feature to extend Jamz 'Ones To Watch' selections and provide an additional platform to air their wares right here via CLASH.

- - -

MYSIE

Kicking off the evening is South East London native Mysie - her soulful, velvety sounds the perfect pairing for the plush surroundings of the intimate Sitting Room. Inspired by Alicia Keys, Sadé, J Dilla, Sampha and more, Mysie’s stand-out sound saw her scooping up an incredible accolade from the esteemed Ivor Novello Awards, awarded the title of Rising Star for 2020.

Tune in now...

- - -

LEX AMOR

Next up, North London based rapper, producer, DJ and radio presenter Lex Amor, is set to stun. Following her incredible debut mixtape Government Tropicana, the rising emcee has continued to cement her space as one of the UK’s leading new gen rappers, garnered widespread attention with her poetic bars and sharp delivery layered upon melodic hip-hop beats.

Tune in now...

- - -

JORDS

Rounding out the live performances, Jords brings his heart-rending, silky smooth hybrid of hip-hop and R&B to the stage. An artist who has garnered astonishingly widespread acclaim from the likes of Annie Mac, DJ Target, CLASH, Complex and more over the years with his earnest poetry; his new music continues to blend slow-jams and old school beats, while also nodding to his love of soul-filled dance music.

Tune in now...

- - -

Finishing off the night with bang, Jamz goes back to back with Tash LC. Two selectors known for championing both UK talent and artists from across the diaspora, with dextrous mixing, impeccable records all blended with a huge sense of fun, expect nothing but the best across house, UK Funky, afrobeats, gqom and beyond.

You can also check out Jamz Supernova's DIY Handbook podcast HERE .

Don't miss out if you have membership!