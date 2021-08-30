Live Preview: Sigrid Announces UK Tour Dates

Sigrid returns with new single 'Burning Bridges' and has announced a full UK and EU tour next year commencing in March.

On O2? Secure your Priority Tickets this Wednesday 1st September from 9:00am BST HERE .

The Scandi-pop star is a true phenomenon, an artist who puts her heart into everything that bears her name.

New single 'Burning Bridges' is a stellar return, with its emphatic chorus bolstered by an energetic video.

Taking Reading and Leeds by storm over the weekend, the new single was released just as thousands of fans hit the twin-site festival.

She comments: “It's inspired by one of the toughest things I've been through. It's a song that's about the point where you just have to say in a relationship, 'you know what, let's just finish this'. That moment when enough is enough, and you need a clean break.”

Catch Sigrid at the following shows:

Sigrid, March 2022 UK Tour Dates:

13 Manchester O2 Apollo

14 Edinburgh Usher Hall

16 London SSE Arena, Wembley

18 Dublin 3Arena

On O2? Secure your Priority Tickets this Wednesday 1st September from 9:00am BST HERE .

Tune in now...

- - -