Live Preview: Sam Fender Announces 2022 Spring UK Arena Tour

Sam Fender has today announced a run of UK arena show for Spring 2022, commencing at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 20th March 2022.

The run of dates includes a huge show SSE Wembley Arena on 1st April and open air show at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on the 6th of July.

The North East songwriter is currently storming the country with a series of packed out, celebratory shows and breaking the internet with celebratory scenes outside Newcastle United football ground.

His new album 'Seventeen Going Under' is out and 'Spit Of You' marks a key moment on the record and his career to date. A song about masculinity, the sweetly reflective lyricism hones in on Sam's own relationship with his father. Attempting to find a personal breakthrough, 'Spit Of You' finds the songwriter realising that perhaps they're not so different after all.

Sam commented...

“'Spit Of You' is a song about boys and their dads. It’s based around my own relationship with my old man, and how we both struggle as blokes to communicate the way we feel to each other without it becoming a stand off. It’s about how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as I get further into my twenties I see so much of myself in him, especially when it comes to being stubborn.”

“The second half of the song talks about seeing him with my grandma when she passed away, and how I saw him as a son, and how that moment reminded me to make the most of my time with him. If anything, it’s a declaration of love for him.”

Sam Fender 2022 Spring UK Tour Dates:

20th March - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21st March - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24th March - 3Arena, Dublin

26th March - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27th March - Utilitia Arena, Birmingham

30th March - Brighton Centre

1st April - SSE Arena Wembley, London

5th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

