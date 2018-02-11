Live Preview: Rival Sons European Tour

Rival Sons have announced a European tour in the new year with six UK dates, including taking in Camden's legendary Roundhouse on Wednesday 6th February.

The four piece powerhouse of the south, Jay Buchanan, guitarist Scott Holiday, bassist Dave Beste and drummer Mike Miley have been wrapping up work on their Low Country Sound debut (GRAMMY award winning producer Dave Cobb's Atlantic Records imprint) with sessions at legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama.

Returning to Europe for the first time after run of dates supporting The Rolling Stones earlier this year, the band have amassed a new legion of fans.

Tour announcement follows release of lead single 'Do Your Worst', taken from the band's forthcoming LP 'Feral Roots' slated for delivery January 25th.

An intoxicating dose of sleazy riff's, wail's and kick-ass drums "Take my body and do your worst".

New cut 'Back in the Woods' pushes the band's rootsy stadium big riff sound and gang vocals to a new psych-tinged plateau of savage.

Exquisite artwork painted by Martin Wittwooth adorns the sleeve of the limited edition vinyl, with autographed lithograph prints of the artwork available in the pre-order bundle whilst stocks last, pre-order your copy here .

Cougars beware, if you catch Rival Sons in the woods on this form it's going to get wild.

