Rival Sons (Photography: Jimmy Fontaine)

Live Preview: Rival Sons European Tour

Nashville/LA quartet return to Europe for run of shows...
ClashMusic
Live
11 · 11 · 2018

ClashMusic /
Live
/ / 11 · 11 · 2018
0

Rival Sons have announced a European tour in the new year with six UK dates, including taking in Camden's legendary Roundhouse on Wednesday 6th February. 

The four piece powerhouse of the south, Jay Buchanan, guitarist Scott Holiday, bassist Dave Beste and drummer Mike Miley have been wrapping up work on their Low Country Sound debut (GRAMMY award winning producer Dave Cobb's Atlantic Records imprint) with sessions at legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama.

Returning to Europe for the first time after run of dates supporting The Rolling Stones earlier this year, the band have amassed a new legion of fans. 

Tour announcement follows release of lead single 'Do Your Worst', taken from the band's forthcoming LP 'Feral Roots' slated for delivery January 25th. 

An intoxicating dose of sleazy riff's, wail's and kick-ass drums "Take my body and do your worst".

 

New cut 'Back in the Woods' pushes the band's rootsy stadium big riff sound and gang vocals to a new psych-tinged plateau of savage. 

Exquisite artwork painted by Martin Wittwooth adorns the sleeve of the limited edition vinyl, with autographed lithograph prints of the artwork available in the pre-order bundle whilst stocks last, pre-order your copy here.

Cougars beware, if you catch Rival Sons in the woods on this form it's going to get wild. 

Tune in:

 

Tickets for the tour are available here.

Full dates below.

- - - 

JANUARY 2019

Thursday 31st  Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Institute


FEBRUARY 2019

Friday 1st  Glasgow, Barrowland

Saturday 2nd  Manchester, Manchester Academy

Monday 4th  Leeds, O2 Academy

Tuesday 5th  Birmingham, O2 Academy

Wednesday 6th  London, Roundhouse

Friday 8th  Rouen, 106

Saturday 9th  Paris, Bataclan

Sunday 10th  La Rochelle, Le Sirene

Tuesday 12th  Luxembourg, Rockhal 

Wednesday 13th Zurich, Volkshaus

Thursday 14th  Parma, Campus Music Industry

Saturday 16th  Vienna, Ottakringer Brauerei

Sunday 17th  Munich, Backstage Werk

Monday 18th  Frankfurt, Batschkapp

Wednesday 20th  Prague, Roxy

Thursday 21st  Warsaw, Stodola

Friday 22nd  Berlin, Huxleys

Sunday 24th  Cologne, Essigfabrik

Monday 25th  Lyon, Le Transbordeur

Wednesday 27th  Antwerp, Trix

Thursday 28th  Amsterdam, Melkweg


MARCH 2019

Friday 1st  Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit

Sunday 3rd  Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Monday 4th  Stockholm, Munchenbryggeriet

Tuesday 5th  Copenhagen, Vega

- - - 

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Rival Sons
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next