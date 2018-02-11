Live Preview: Rival Sons European Tour

Rival Sons have announced a European tour in the new year with six UK dates, including taking in Camden's legendary Roundhouse on Wednesday 6th February.
The four piece powerhouse of the south, Jay Buchanan, guitarist Scott Holiday, bassist Dave Beste and drummer Mike Miley have been wrapping up work on their Low Country Sound debut (GRAMMY award winning producer Dave Cobb's Atlantic Records imprint) with sessions at legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama.
Returning to Europe for the first time after run of dates supporting The Rolling Stones earlier this year, the band have amassed a new legion of fans.
Tour announcement follows release of lead single 'Do Your Worst', taken from the band's forthcoming LP 'Feral Roots' slated for delivery January 25th.
An intoxicating dose of sleazy riff's, wail's and kick-ass drums "Take my body and do your worst".
New cut 'Back in the Woods' pushes the band's rootsy stadium big riff sound and gang vocals to a new psych-tinged plateau of savage.
Exquisite artwork painted by Martin Wittwooth adorns the sleeve of the limited edition vinyl, with autographed lithograph prints of the artwork available in the pre-order bundle whilst stocks last, pre-order your copy here.
Cougars beware, if you catch Rival Sons in the woods on this form it's going to get wild.
Tune in:
Tickets for the tour are available here.
Full dates below.
- - -
JANUARY 2019 Thursday 31st Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Institute FEBRUARY 2019 Friday 1st Glasgow, Barrowland Saturday 2nd Manchester, Manchester Academy Monday 4th Leeds, O2 Academy Tuesday 5th Birmingham, O2 Academy Wednesday 6th London, Roundhouse Friday 8th Rouen, 106 Saturday 9th Paris, Bataclan Sunday 10th La Rochelle, Le Sirene Tuesday 12th Luxembourg, Rockhal Wednesday 13th Zurich, Volkshaus Thursday 14th Parma, Campus Music Industry Saturday 16th Vienna, Ottakringer Brauerei Sunday 17th Munich, Backstage Werk Monday 18th Frankfurt, Batschkapp Wednesday 20th Prague, Roxy Thursday 21st Warsaw, Stodola Friday 22nd Berlin, Huxleys Sunday 24th Cologne, Essigfabrik Monday 25th Lyon, Le Transbordeur Wednesday 27th Antwerp, Trix Thursday 28th Amsterdam, Melkweg MARCH 2019 Friday 1st Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit Sunday 3rd Oslo, Sentrum Scene Monday 4th Stockholm, Munchenbryggeriet Tuesday 5th Copenhagen, Vega
- - -
