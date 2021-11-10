Live Preview: Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce UK Shows

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to play three huge UK shows next summer.

On O2? Secure your Priority Tickets tomorrow Tuesday 12th October from 10:00am in advance of the general sale HERE .

The band - with guitarist John Frusciante back in tow - confirmed their return a few days ago, via a wry 'press conference' video.

Now they've confirmed plans for a full international tour. Touching down in the UK next summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers will play three enormous dates.

Hitting Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford stadium on June 22nd, the group then play London Stadium on June 25th.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on July 1st, with support planned from A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat.

Advance Sale - Priority Tickets:

On O2? Secure your Priority Tickets tomorrow Tuesday 12th October from 10:00am in advance of the general sale HERE .

- - -

Catch Red Hot ChilI Peppers at the following shows:

June

22 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

25 London London Stadium

July

1 Glasgow Bellahouston Park

- - -