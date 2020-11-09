Live Preview: Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra Tour Dates Announced

Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra, have announced a new string of dates for 2021 taking their Ibiza Clasics show conducted by James Buckle on the road around the UK,

A truly fascinating combination, the UK's most influentional Dance DJ combining energies with a 65-piece orchestra and a spectacular visual live show.

First coming to fruition for the hugely succesful BBC Proms show at The Royal Albert Hall three years ago.

A brilliant assault on the senses. Pete's collaboration with the Heritage Orchestra went on to play arenas worldwide including two sold out nights at The O2, London,

The arena filling show live show also acted as a launch pad for the chart topping album 'Classic House' which reached number one in the U.K chart, and it's follow up Pete Tong 'Ibiza Classics'.

Highly recommended for ravers of all ages, this is both an education in dance music and a cracking night out to boot.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday November 20th.

Priority Tickets for O2 customers will be available here from this Wednesday 18th November at 9:00am on pre-sale ahead of general release.

Revisit last years sold out show at The O2, London...

- - -