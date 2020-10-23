Live Preview: Pale Waves 2022 Tour Dates Announced

Pale Waves have announced their 2022 UK tour, commencing February 11th in Bristol and concluding with a huge hometown show in Manchester on March 1st.

The band are back, emboldened following sessions in America alongside Rich Costey.

Tickets for the U.K tour are being released ahead of the bands highly anticipated second album 'Who Am I?' set for release on February 12th, via Dirty Hit.

Secure your Priority Tickets here in the pre-sale this Wednesday 10th Feb at 9.00am. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 12th February at 9.00am.

- - -

Venues include:

February 11th 2022 - Bristol, O2 Academy

February 12th 2022 - Cardiff, The Great Hall

February 13th 2022 - Nottingham, Rock City

February 14th 2022 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 16th 2022 - Bournmouth, O2 Academy

February 17th 2022 - Leeds, O2 Academy

February 19th 2022 - Belfast, Limelight

February 21st 2022 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 23rd 2022 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

February 25th 2022 - Leicester, O2 Academy

February 26th 2022 - Oxford, O2 Academy

February 28th 2022 - London, Roundhouse

March 1st 2022 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

- - -

Pale Waves kick back against the patriarchy. Amplifying their goth-pop visions, new single 'You Don't Own Me' exemplifies their staunch rebellion, with Heather Baron-Gracie kicking against the music industry boy's club.

Lyrically, it refuses to hold its punches, fighting for female representation in all fronts.

Heather calls it "a song for women about what it’s like to be a woman in this world," and it builds to that almighty chorus.

She adds: "This song is incredibly important to me and I wanted to represent my own experiences. I also wanted to say a f*ck you to everyone that plays by these fake delusional rules that women and gender need to fit inside a specific box.”

Tune in now or read our full interview here .

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.